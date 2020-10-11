LFF 2020: Undine Review

Christian Petzold’s Undine opens in media res with a scene that couldn’t be more painfully human. Johannes (Jacob Matschenz), weaselly handsome, is dumping Undine (Paula Beer) at a cafe table. A wave of devastation crashes over her face which she barely has time to acknowledge - she has to rush back to her job lecturing tourists on the architectural history of Berlin. We might feel a pang of sympathy or recognition as she struggles into her work clothes in the staff room and suppresses her pain behind a mask of professionalism - life’s obligations won’t be interrupted by such casual cruelty. But Undine is not as human as she seems. She flatly reminds Johannes that breaking up means breaking their deal, and she’ll have to kill him.

The old and the new, the mythical and the modern, don’t so much collide here as they meld into an indefinable, constantly shifting symbiosis. It feels like fate when Undine returns to the cafe and becomes transfixed by a fish tank suspended on a high shelf. Is the water calling her name? Christoph (Franz Rogowski) stumbles in, the glass cracks, Undine pulls him away to the floor and they are both engulfed as the tank shatters and water and seaweed rushes over them. Beached on the cafe floor gazing at each other, they fall under the same spell.

It’s a tale almost as old as time - 16th century alchemist and philosopher Paracelsus was the first to name water spirits Undines (invariably female, beautiful and deadly), derived from Latin and inspired by Greek and Roman mythology. Petzold, a darling of European arthouse who won the Silver Bear in Berlin in 2012, often leaves fingerprints of fantasy on his work, and while this is more overtly imaginative than his previous outings, it still unfolds in an ambiguous netherworld where magic is only glimpsed, not fully realised.

At first glance Undine herself certainly seems like the stuff of masculine masturbatory fantasy. She’s a flame-haired siren who falls head over heels for the endearingly ordinary and good-natured Christoph (admittedly played by the chiselled and charming Rogowski). But Undine is no naive Little Mermaid, and in crafting the film from her perspective Petzold lets the muse tell her own story for once. Perhaps he is her discovery, mortal but magical, and this is her fairy tale, albeit one with a potentially fatal bite.

But Petzold dipping his toe into the shallow end of magic realism also has to contend with his obvious fascination with architectural history. The camera lovingly tracks over the maps and models of Berlin Undine shows to tourists as she tells the city’s story from founding to reunification. It’s a strange thread that isn’t easily unravelled. Does it emphasise that clash of myth and modernity? Trains run in neat straight lines throughout the film in parallel with tower blocks, joining and separating and reuniting our couple, but Undine’s lectures don’t bear obvious relevance.

Perhaps Undine’s simplest but greatest pleasure is watching this undeniably gorgeous couple together, rekindling the chemistry they shared in Transit so naturally that their falling in love at first sight feels miraculous but real. One stunning sequence sees the camera follow them from behind as they walk and Undine rests her head on Christoph’s shoulder. Their tessellation is just as neatly geometric as those parallel interlocking lines of the cityscape. Is there an experience more profoundly cinematic than seeing the highs and lows of a sweeping romance play out? Undine is as fittingly enigmatic as its own heroine, an odd fish that may frustrate as much as it captivates.

Undine plays at the London Film Festival and will receive a UK release via New Wave Films at a later date.

You can read more of our LFF coverage here.