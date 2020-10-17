LFF 2020: New Order Review

Freddie Mercury sang “Is this real life? Is this just fantasy?” in Bohemian Rhapsody and the words ring true when talking about Michel Franco’s new film New Order (Nuevo Orden). It’s a film that feels like a feverish fantasy while also hitting dangerously close to home in a world ravaged by class differences, a global health crisis and the rise of the far right.

On the day of Marianne’s (Naian González Norvind) wedding, a crowd incites riots across Mexico, overpowering the filthy rich, and ultimately, creating the titular new order which sees some of the upper-class citizens captured and tortured. Marianne starts out as the focal point of Franco’s film, the protagonist if you will, but the film descends into chaos, much like the one it portrays on screen.

New Order is a viciously angry and frustrated film, but it’s precisely that anger that prevents it from achieving more. It’s hard to get your point across when you’re all fire and flames and Franco doesn’t aim for subtlety - the whole film feels like a giant hammer hitting you over the head as you watch.

Franco uses shock value to carry his rather sparse narrative for nearly 90 minutes. It’s simultaneously incredibly effective and a little cheap. There is no nuance and while the hot, timely subject matter feels important, there isn’t that much to it. Franco shows us plenty of chaos, anarchy and streets littered with still bodies, the unfortunate collateral that the class warfare has taken, but he doesn’t ultimately say much with it.

The film never settles on a point of view or set out what it wants to do with the themes. The shocking imagery will have you covering your eyes and shaking your head, but once the credits begin to roll, you notice the empty feeling inside of you. I’m sure Franco’s goal was to get you equally riled up and angry at the injustices taking place, but I was mostly bored and unimpressed.

The script starts out snappy and efficient when it introduces the characters you assume will be central to the story. Aside from Marianne, no-one else really sticks in your memory and Franco abandons them fairly quickly. Perhaps the idea was that everyone is meaningless and expendable, but it doesn’t come across here. For a film to be truly effective, you need an emotional connection, something to grab hold of, usually in the form of a well-formed character.

Without a proper protagonist or a clear narrative, New Order feels like a failure despite Franco’s great sense of shot composition and striking imagery. It’s a premise that could have warranted something much greater, but it’s simply too unfocused and jarring to make a lasting impression. It is a rightfully furious film, but one that also needed some perspective to make its point.

New Order plays at the London Film Festival.

You can read more of our LFF coverage here.