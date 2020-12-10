Farewell Amor Review

The search for a better life in another country often sees families separated and left stranded apart for years until discriminative red tape can be overcome, finances organised and safe passages secured out of areas of conflict. Writer-director Ekwa Msangi's feature debut Farewell Amor expands on her 2016 short Farewell Meu Amor to tell a similar story about an Angolan family finally reunited after 17 years apart and the seemingly insurmountable distance created as a result of their time apart.

Walter (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) fled the war in Angola to start again in Brooklyn and has established himself as a taxi-cab driver. We join him as Esther (Zainab Jah) and daughter Sylvia (Jayme Lawson) arrive at the airport, baggage in tow and ready to reconnect the family and attempt a new life in America. But while married for two decades they are effectively starting again from scratch, except with more expectation, worry and weight resting on all their shoulders.

Msangi divides the film into three chapters, each focussing on a different family member’s perspective. Walter is used to living life as a single man and struggles to adjust, sneaking off to a local bar after work to drink and dance and pine for an ex-lover called Linda (Nana Mensah). Like her father Sylvia has a passion for dance, and she tries to embrace life in her new school by auditioning for the step team. Life in America is strange enough as it is, but an estranged relationship with her father and the awkwardness between her parents doesn’t make it any easier. In the years that has passed, Esther has become fervently religious, much to Walter’s irritation, and she spends long, lonely days at home hoping her family still has a future. But while she plays the loyal, dutiful wife, she is nobody’s fool.

The decision to split the narrative is a smart choice, filling in important gaps to form a layered and layered story. Aside from their family issues, Esther and Sylvia are also having to adjust to life in a non-Black country where they are now in the minority. Walter tries to explain the racism faced by Black people in America, while urging his daughter to pursue her passion for dance. He wants her to use it as he does, as a way to escape and express himself without judgement and a place where be seen for himself.

Jah subtly establishes herself as the heart and soul of the film, showing Esther as a quiet but determined woman clinging to her faith as a reminder of the community she left behind. Esther gains confidence as she settles into her new home and establishes a friendship with neighbour Nzingha (Joie Lee – who like her brother always has a warm naturalism to her roles). She wants to please her husband and God, but in this situation those two things are bound to clash and Jah navigates a tricky emotional balance between empathy and sterner marital and religious morals.

Some may already now Mwine from his time in David Simon’s sublime TV series Treme, or more recently in The Chi. While his voice is naturally soothing, beneath Walter’s cool exterior he has lost all sense of certainty. Yes, he’s been married to Esther for years but not really married and that ring around his finger is feeling tighter by the day – except this feels like a permanent blind date with the added responsibility of being a father thrown in. It's that part he finds a little easier and his initial cold bond with Lawson’s Sylvia is the first to thaw due to their shared connection with music.

It’s the organic nature of the performances that make Farewell Amor authentic, overcoming some clunky plot contrivances that are used to push things along. How Sylvia meets the handsome DJ (Marcus Scribner), a chance meeting in the hospital and the set-up for the dance-off at the end all being a little too convenient to be believable. But in the grand scheme of things these are minor niggles that can be easily overlooked, with Msangi’s debut showing her to be an accomplished filmmaker, setting the stage to tell more affecting and humane stories in years to come.

Farewell Amor is available in select theatres and on digital and VOD in the US from December 11.