To understand the flaws of Enola Holmes, you first have to understand the lawsuit the Arthur Conan Doyle estate filed against Netflix. The estate believes that the film depicts Sherlock Holmes as having emotions, a character trait absent from the novels in the public domain - and one only depicted in a small handful of books published in the mid-1920s, which the estate still own the rights to.

On the surface of it, this is hilariously trivial, akin to Lionel Hutz filing a false advertising lawsuit against The Never-Ending Story in The Simpsons. But, unexpectedly, this behind the scenes drama manages to hit the nail on the head of what is so lacking in director Harry Bradbeer’s YA detective story. Enola Holmes doesn’t feel like fan fiction set within Conan Doyle’s beloved universe so much as it feels like the work of someone who lifted universally famous characters for their own story, without so much as considering the characteristics that have made them so enduring for centuries.

Which is an unfortunate hurdle for Harry Bradbeer’s film, adapted from a YA series by Nancy Springer. If it weren’t saddled with the baggage of one of the most famous literary franchises and introduced a heroine who didn’t share the same lineage as Baker Street’s world famous detective, this would have been a fun family adventure - one that wouldn’t be too far removed from the finished product here. But the ever-mounting liberties it takes by tying itself to Conan Doyle’s world keeps bringing the film to a screeching halt, ignoring all of Sherlock Holmes’ famous quirks to the point it’s inexplicable why this wasn’t divorced from that universe entirely.

16-year-old Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is the estranged teen sister of world famous detective Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), but the pair cross paths again shortly after Enola’s mother (Helena Bonham Carter) goes missing. Brother Mycroft (Sam Claflin) states his intention for Enola to prepare for marriage, but instead she sneaks away and heads to London on a mission to find her mother, only to get tangled up in a conspiracy involving a young member of the House of Lords (Louis Partridge) on the eve of a major vote.

This is the feature directorial debut of Harry Bradbeer, a TV director with more than a quarter century of credits to his name, who has only recently found international prominence via directing several episodes of Killing Eve and all but one episode of Fleabag. It’s not immediately clear why he’s been chosen for such a project, aside from the obvious ability to deal with heroines who frequently turn to the camera and break the fourth wall, but he rises to the task considerably. It isn’t hard to imagine younger audiences being swept up in the adventure, and in the moments where the wider Holmes family are offscreen (thrilling chases through Victorian London, a 'prison break' plan from a boarding school), older audiences who are more cynical to this iteration of Holmes will likely give in to the blockbuster fun too.

Stan Lee famously said that “every comic is someone’s first”, always briefly recapping the hero’s origin story at the start of each new edition. So, as much as Sherlock Holmes is prevalent in pop culture, a film like Enola Holmes has to be viewed with a younger audience in mind, and whether or not they would enjoy this divorced of a wider context and a characterisation familiar to millions. And, to be honest, I can’t imagine any significant reason why they wouldn’t have fun with this; it’s a formulaic adventure movie that offers no surprises, and ticks all the boxes you’d expect. But show this to anybody older than this target audience, and the response is likely to be colder.

Cavill’s Sherlock is too much of a warm, friendly mentor figure, clashing with any prior characterisation of him as someone who (at best) begrudgingly puts up other people. He may not be the lead character, but Enola’s journey of self discovery might have been more interesting had she contended with the more abrasive Sherlock from Doyle’s works, instead of an older brother who proves to be caring and empathetic in a way any other iteration of Holmes would be unable to. Of course, Nancy Springer’s series already exists outside of the established canon, creating this new heroine from scratch - but that isn’t an excuse to make the pre-existing characters in this world uninteresting, and devoid of the very traits that have made them favourites since the 19th century.

Enola Holmes will be available to watch on Netflix from September 23.