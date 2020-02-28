Downhill Review

The latest work from Jim Rash and Nat Faxon follows Billie and Pete Staunton (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell) on a family skiing trip in the Alps. Following a near-death incident which fractures the family, both parents re-evaluate their relationship to one another and their individual selves during the aftermath. Adapted from acclaimed Swedish feature Force Majeure (Ruben Östlund, 2014), it does beg the question as to whether this American iteration can hold up to the monumental praise of the original release.

In a lot of ways Downhill feels like a misfire from Rash and Faxon, whose previous work I am a great fan of. Everyone involved in the writing process has a remarkable track record, including Jesse Armstrong (a regular Chris Morris collaborator), which theorises a strong script from three experienced comedy-drama writers. Tonally, the film is very confused – there’s a constant struggle to simultaneously balance both the comedic and dramatic elements, with it often being skewed to far within the realm of the melodramatic. Ferrell and Louis-Dreyfus both work well in their individual performances, but together much of their relationship feels forced, even if that is part of the point. Because of this, much of Louis-Dreyfus’ Billie in the first act causes irritation, which is strange considering it is Ferrell’s Pete who is the one to have transgressed. Ferrell’s casting is, sadly, one of the greatest issues with this film.

He simply does not fit the archetype of ‘selfish egotistical father’, at least not in this particular role - perhaps in a more comedically-focussed one he may have excelled. There’s a distinct lack of negative qualities to Pete which means he’s constantly undermining the seemingly selfish nature he is supposed to possess. Ferrell might be simply too much of a sympathetic ‘loveable dad’- rather than a self-centred egotistical father too concerned with pride to admit his wrongdoings.

Additionally, the two leads - comedians no less - are uncharacteristically unfunny, with much of the comedic portion of the film being served by the supporting cast: Zach Woods, Kristofer Hivju and Giulio Berruti are all fantastic in their brief but humorous scenes, providing well-needed levity which is sadly not sustained throughout the film. I would argue that Miranda Otto’s Charlotte steals every scene she’s in and is easily the funniest member out of the entire cast. Her portrayal of a liberated ski hedonist demands the focus be entirely on her no matter the scene, and ultimately left me wishing she had a bigger role.

The film’s third act is certainly the strongest, which unsurprisingly contains the least amount of humour and focusses most on the relationship of the family, attempting to highlight both parents’ dissatisfaction with their lives and possible reflections on what their futures could hold, if they had the courage to take such a leap.

There seems to be a key misunderstanding of the central theme during translation – the fragility of the male ego. The main issue is that Force Majeure does not struggle with its tone or attempt to constantly clash comedy against drama – Downhill on the other hand is unsure of itself throughout, and as a result cannot commit. With Majeure, there’s confidence in the dramatic, with the comedy coming from the absurdest denials and spiralling of Tomas (Johannes Kuhnke). Unlike Pete, Tomas’ sudden transformation from loving father to self-centred egotist feels much more genuine, and this is likely because in Downhill, Pete is portrayed in more of a sympathetic light, downplaying the negative traits that in Majeure are only emphasised more and more.

Like many remakes, Downhill doesn’t have anything new to say, or is interested in exploring anything beyond a superficial level – it simply exists as an American regurgitation of a meaningful and reflective piece of Swedish art.

Downhill opens in UK cinemas on February 28.