Days of the Bagnold Summer Review

4 minute read
Posted by Rich Johnson Published
Days of the Bagnold Summer Review

If, like me, you are a huge appreciator of comic books and the music of Belle and Sebastian then Simon Bird's directorial debut is an easy sell. Adapted from Joff Winterhart's original graphic novel, it tells the story of an awkward teen and his equally awkward mum during the English Summer holiday. Daniel's (Earl Cave) head is full of Heavy Metal dreams but his hopes of visiting his father in Florida are dashed by the new arrival of his stepsister. Now he's stuck with his mum, Sue (Monica Dolan), as we begin to see what soul he had in the first place slowly sucked out away.

Bird, known for his awkward characters — most notably Will in The Inbetweeners — not only manages to capture the characterisation and humour of Winterhart's original material but laces the film with a wedding buffet of influences. From other independent comic book adaptations, American Splendor (2003) and Ghost World (2001) to Mike Leigh and Wes Anderson, Bird never loses the tale's Britishness and sense of cringe humour. Despite following two equally depressing characters, Days of the Bagnold Summer remains surprisingly optimistic due to how thoughtful the story is and how (ironically) colourful the characters are as cameos crop up from the likes of Rob Brydon, Alice Lowe and Tamsin Greig.

Both Dolan and Cave imbue their characters with an incredible amount of angst and sympathy that delivers one of the most tender and thoughtful British comedies in years. Dolan's Sue is the heart and soul of the film as she just about manages to tease her son from under the metal-clad veneer he creates for himself. This is a film that hints briefly at the promise of adventure and a potential change of direction for Daniel — as an angst-ridden teenager, he's blind to what he already has in his safe, middle-class existence and aware of little else outside his bubble.

We feel for Sue and her efforts as Daniel sparks to life briefly when his father phones... only to disappoint him further as we are focus on her reaction to the phone call. Her drab attire and bulletproof skin takes the brunt of her son's mood swings — she is the ultimate mum — loving, caring and, for to most part, can take the flak. The epitome of English politeness, Sue tries to do her best for her only child. Most of the time he's miserable, his personality just about managing to surface when he hangs out with his charismatic best friend, Ky (a scene-stealing Elliot Speller-Gillot) who seems to be channelling Justin Hawkins from The Darkness. In one scene his cousin, Katie (Grace Hogg-Robinson), makes the mistake of referring to him as a Goth. 'I’m not a Goth,' he responds, 'Oh... ‘kay. What are you then?' she asks. 'Dunno' is the reply.

The comedic timing is wonderful, making the most of the contrast between the humdrum suburbs and Daniel's taste in music as the roar of death hilariously contrasts action and scenery. Milk float / Metal. Bicycle / Metal. Washing-up / Metal. Laundry / Metal... vacuuming. One such scene has Sue painfully whistling Barry Manilow's 'I Can't Smile Without You' as it transitions into his song. The music stops as she slams the door shut. They've arrived at the seaside.

UK film distributor, Altitude produce yet another wonderful piece of cinema that reminds us of the days when British film delivers without wallowing in self-pity like our central characters. Although you may feel a little short-changed by the end, this is more a testament of such relatable people we genuinely want to spend more time with, and just give a hug.

Days of the Bagnold Summer is released on VoD from June 8th

Overall

Despite the nature of its characters, Days of the Bagnold Summer is a surprisingly uplifting and heartfelt film that reminds us of the less gritty side of British cinema.

8

out of 10

Days of the Bagnold Summer (2019)
Dir: Simon Bird | Cast: Alice Lowe, Nathanael Saleh, Rob Brydon, Tamsin Greig | Writers: Joff Winterhart (graphic novel), Lisa Owens (screenplay by)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Alice Lowe, British cinema, British film, Comedy, comic book, comic book movie, Days of the Bagnold Summer, Days of the Bagnold Summer (2019), English, film, movie, movies, Nathanael Saleh, Rob Brydon, Simon Bird, tales of bagnold summer, Tamsin Greig
Category Film Review

Latest Articles