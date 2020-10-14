Carmilla Review

Joseph Thomas Sheridan Le Fanu’s 1872 Gothic novella Carmilla actually preceded Bram Stoker’s Dracula by twenty-six years. Poor Carmilla has obviously been eclipsed by the Transylvanian count, and yet her position as the prototype for the lesbian vampire has granted her her own coffin within the vampiric hall of fame. Most recently the star of a surprise viral hit web series that updated the story to a university dorm, she has preyed upon the innocent Laura in numerous adaptations in numerous forms - from manga to a chamber opera. Perhaps most unfortunately, the character appeared in James Corden’s execrable Lesbian Vampire Killers.

Writer and director Emily Harris understandably sought to get back to basics, reclaiming Carmilla as a “derailed love story between two young girls” and engaging with its feminist potential over its use as a framework for soft porn. But despite these noble intentions and some painterly candlelit tableaus by cinematographer Michael Wood, this retelling should probably be staked and buried.

The virginal Laura of the novella has become Lara (Hannah Rae), and now lives with her widowed father in early 18th century England rather than 19th century Austria. This change in historical period skews the story towards folk horror, currently much more fashionable than Victorian Gothic horror, with Harris notably avoiding graveyards, ruined castles and other genre trappings. Like indie hit The Witch’s Thomasin, Lara is constrained by the moralistic, misogynistic time she lives in: her severe governess, Miss Fontaine (Jessica Raine), keeps Lara’s left hand tied behind her back as she fears left-handedness is a sign of the devil.

Despite Miss Fontaine’s best efforts, Lara is instantly besotted with the beautiful and mysterious Carmilla (German actress Devrim Lingnau), rescued from a carriage crash with no memory of her own identity. With her cat-like eyes and lilting voice, one can understand why Lara falls under her spell, and Lingnau imbues her with a mischievous charm. But Rae isn’t terribly convincing as Lara, delivering her lines rather monotonously, and feels like a modern teenager suddenly laced into a corset rather than a genuinely lived-in character. The film’s main problem is its totally unconvincing dialogue, which unfortunately lacks both historical and emotional authenticity. Tobias Menzies and Greg Wise offer supporting turns that are solid if hardly compelling as their roles lack anything for them to sink their teeth into, and while Jessica Raines probably fares best as the sexually repressed governess, she too feels underserved by undercooked dialogue.

It ought to be intriguing that Harris chooses to keep the nature of Carmilla’s power ambiguous, and yet in refraining to commit to much resembling out-and-out horror, the climax falls rather flat. While this attempt to refine this centuries’ old story as a rebellious coming-of-age lesbian romance is admirable, regrettably, this Carmilla ultimately lacks bite.

Carmilla opens in select UK cinemas on October 16 and is available on demand from October 19.