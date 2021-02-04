Bliss Review

Mike Cahill has a penchant for origins and existential consideration – both Another Earth and I, Origins show these interests quite well, even so far as gleaming these ideas from his titles. His newest feature, Bliss, seems to attempt a marriage of the two concepts, possibly even a symbiosis of the two. Posing the now well-known question of ‘What if our world were a simulation?’. Cahill interrogates this possibility, but grounds it in a psychological realism, which may sound contradictory, and it almost certainly is, but contradiction is the secret weapon of Bliss.

We meet Greg (Owen Wilson) in the moments following his dismissal from a tech company – reprimanded for his daydreaming hobby of sketching strangely detailed, life-like renditions of landscapes completely different to the corporate metropolis he exists within. Greg’s hobby signifies an escapist desire, working in tandem with the depiction of the city; it’s painted in a dreary and bleak colour palette, invoking a cold and unwelcoming environment that seems to push Greg to the periphery. Our first moments with Greg are integral to what is to come, as we’re given an insight into his personal life. He has a family, from which he is estranged, and a prescription for an unknown drug, to which his form of ingestion seems suspect (crushing and presumably sniffing the medication); the creative sound design of the cacophony of the city bears down on both Greg and the viewer, connecting them in a moment of sonic emotion.

Greg soon crosses paths with Isabel (Salma Hayek), whose immediate presence seems to alter the world itself – the colour palette begins to gradually shift, with warmer tones and a more inviting aesthetic, possibly reflecting Greg’s growing trust and connection to Isabel, as this change will ebb and flow throughout the film. She is the catalyst for Greg’s crisis, informing him of his existence within a simulation, the pair being the only ‘real’ people within it. To prove her point, Isabel supposedly demonstrates her ‘powers’ over the world, through a series of hand gestures which coincidentally effect patrons in the bar. The production design entertains this notion, hiding simulation glitches in plain sight like the three identical extras walking a line during a sidewalk conversation between Greg and Isabel. Once Isabel reveals the source of her ‘powers’, these unknown yellow crystals within a jar, we begin to enter the film’s core of contradiction – is this truly a simulation, or is this the decline of a man’s life from drug abuse?

Cahill’s strategy of seed-planting from the opening creates an uncertainty of Greg’s psyche and perception through the narrative thread of Greg’s daughter, Emily (Nesta Cooper) – though her interaction is limited, Cahill drops further hints of Greg’s instability, in addition to an unknown past we’re never privy to. There is also the question of Isabel’s trustworthiness – all information about the simulation comes directly from her, and while her powers appear to confirm this, she remains the singular point of which this simulation supposedly operates around. Greg even questions Isabel’s believability later, which is a clever identification from Cahill to audience interrogations of his script, thus creating a more active participation in the film’s event and additionally convinces us of Greg’s sanity, if only for a moment. As Greg slips deeper and deeper into this belief of a simulation, becoming increasingly dependent on Isabel, a bleakness emerges into the world that pervades every interaction Greg and Isabel share. Isabel’s untrustworthiness is further emphasized, unbeknownst to Greg, whose desires seem increasingly focused on contacting his daughter until finally a breaking point is reached. Isabel and Greg take a new type of “crystal”, one that will supposedly transport them out of the simulation. What happens next contradicts everything we understand.

We awaken in the landscape of Greg’s landscape drawings, seemingly confirming his escapist fantasies as more than that – they’re proof of his memories of the real world. Despite Isabel’s untrustworthiness, and the lack of believability, the claims of a simulation are proven right. Or are they? Even out in the ‘real world’, Greg still depends on Isabel just as the ‘real world’ inhabitant seem to also – there’s also the repetition of ‘simulation’ icons, with Isabel’s sculptures and the harbour market reflecting Isabel’s underpass world within the supposed simulation. As we come to understand the existence of the ‘simulation’, supposedly a technology of humility to prevent humans from becoming too comfortable in the perfect ‘real world’ they have created for themselves, a rigid binary appears that undermines the truth of what we’re seeing – billionaires distributing their wealth, robots fulfilling menial tasks to allow for human development of the arts; Greg’s fears and desire seem to perfectly coincide with the developments of this supposedly real world.

The time spent within the real world seems to be Cahill’s attempt to comment on a number of societal issues – from automation of the work force to future capitalist endeavours into science and technology. While on a surface-level, the developments appear positive, the intention of the simulation world has a dark undercurrent, conducing its hosts into an appreciation of life through manipulative and oppressive socio-political structures simply named as the ‘Ugly World’. As we understand this world further, Cahill loosens the screws – the repeated diamond iconography within the simulation somehow finding its way into the real world, and the crystals somehow have an effect in this reality as well, contradicting the very rules of the universe Isabel proclaimed to us.

Isabel is seemingly forced to take herself and Greg back into the simulation, as they awaken in Isabel’s camp – temporality seems fluid within this dimension of the film, as we’re left with vague identifications of how much time has passed. Once again it is contradictory; what appears to have been a few days is first commented as a few weeks, and from then on, we have no idea how long it has been since Greg’s termination. The final act is Cahill truly distorting and warping all the rules established by Isabel, and the very characterization of Isabel – it spirals into an absolute sense of disorientation, as we’re unsure if anything Isabel told us ever truly was real, even though seen it with our own eyes. The ending leaves the decision of truth or delirium down to the viewer, leading us to ruminate on everything we have been seen, told, and not told. Bliss gives you the pieces to two different jigsaws, telling you that somehow, they are both of the same picture – it’s down to you decide what you make.

Bliss is available on Amazon Prime from February 5.