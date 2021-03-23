BFI Flare 2021: Firebird Review

Peeter Rebane’s Firebird tells the true story of a hidden love during the Cold War, beginning on a chilly Soviet air force base in Estonia and taking us, several years later, to the relatively unbuttoned world of Moscow in the late seventies. Told in Russian-accented English, the film (co-written by Rebane and star Tom Prior) seems geared to finding an international audience, tracing the footsteps of past commercial LGBTQ+ hits - for better and for worse.

Sergey (Prior), a young air force recruit, is stationed in Estonia and runs a daily gauntlet of combat drills, inspections and menial tasks. His childhood friend, Luisa (Diana Pozharskaya), also works there as a secretary to a General. They seem happy on their assigned paths: Sergey is running out the clock until his assignment is over, while Luisa studies discreetly for her exams while on duty. But when Sergey catches the eye of Roman (Oleg Zagorodnii), a handsome fighter pilot, the three have to re-examine what they really want from life.

Rebane and Prior’s script takes time to establish a milieu of codes and protocol where every action demands permission, and even minor transgressions are viewed as a threat to the system as a whole. The base is an ordered world where duty comes above all else. Luisa’s superiors use audio surveillance to monitor her, and the physical rigours of military life are depicted through combat drills and ritual humiliation.

Sergey and Roman bond at first over shared love of Tchaikovsky, and of photography. When Roman requests for Sergey to drive him away from the base to a ballet, a production of Stravinsky’s Firebird for which the film is named, it’s an all-too-brief burst of colour and sound after 20 minutes of withholding. Afterwards, en route to the base, they kiss for the first time: the spectacle having unlocked something in both of them. A covert relationship begins, but paranoia sets in quickly, as the pair learn they’re being watched. Every loaded sentence and veiled accusation becomes a potential trap.

Stars Prior and Zagorodnii have great chemistry together: they’re always the most handsome actors in any scene they’re in, true, but their magnetism goes beyond that. When they hesitantly begin a physical relationship, it’s as cathartic for them as it is for us. The film wouldn’t work at all if not for this casting coup. The pair's sensitive performances convey the essential differences between Sergey and Roman's perspectives: Sergey's stoical acceptance of his love for Roman, and Roman's nagging belief that an easier life is possible.

The Cold War is something of a background concern, until a near-death experience galvanises Sergey and Roman, and they start planning for the future. Sergey is drawn towards his passion, a libertine drama school in Moscow, but Roman and Luisa begin a family and Roman continues to serve in the military. It’s the beginning of a tragic dance between Roman and Sergey as they try and fail to truly leave one another. In the shape of its narrative, Firebird’s script traces the path well-worn by seminal LGBT films like Brokeback Mountain.

In the latter scenes, as the consequences of their love affair and clandestine meetings weigh heavily on the leads, it’s terribly affecting. Here, Luisa moves again to the centre of the story and Pozharskaya gets the opportunity to shine. But Rebane and Prior’s main cultural touchpoint is Shakespeare, signified by the texts Sergey studies at drama school (running the gamut from Romeo and Juliet to Hamlet); just as Firebird approaches moments of originality the script borrows the Bard’s lines as a shorthand for how we’re supposed to feel about these star-crossed lovers.

A significant budget has been harnessed in service of fully realising the film’s world, both in and out of the military base. The BFI's programming notes describe the film as “lavishly orchestrated”, and that’s entirely correct: down to the glassware the officers use, and the food served up at a wedding banquet, it’s deeply impressive. That support doesn’t extend to the wig budget: while Zagorodnii keeps his practical military haircut, Prior bears the burden of swapping hairpieces to illustrate the passage of time and fashion, and they’re unfortunately not convincing.

Wigs aside, Firebird isn’t the visually gorgeous knockout it could have been. While the desaturated, silvery look of the film’s first half recalls Janusz Kamińskis’ work with Steven Spielberg on films like Saving Private Ryan, and the latter half recreates Moscow faithfully, it’s not shot or framed with any real dynamism. The primary colour palette is grey, with occasional flashes of blue. There are occasional moments of flair: as Sergey and Roman take an illicit midnight swim together, a shaky shot from behind a tree on the shore suggests a voyeur’s point of view. But largely, there’s a visual conservatism in play.

That swimming scene, incidentally, ends with two fighter jets soaring overhead to signify the mens’ mutual climax. It’s like a shot from a more obviously homoerotic Top Gun, or if Michael Bay had directed Moonlight - it’s the best joke in the film and it’s achieved without a word. The film isn’t necessarily dour, but the smiles are far and few between, and the time we spend in Sergey and Roman’s company doesn’t always convey the warmth and joy that the script implies they share.

This isn’t a subtle film, but it stakes its claim to its territory - a sweeping historical epic that elevates an unknown story into the spotlight - and follows through. The closing sequences remind us that something like this really happened, and it leaves a melancholy taste. Technically proficient and often moving, what Firebird lacks in spontaneity it makes up for in ambition and heart.