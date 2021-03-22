BFI Flare 2021: Boy Meets Boy Review

In his Berlin hotel room Harry (Matthew James Morrison), a young Englishman, takes a butt pic with his phone - and then in a single jump cut, we’re in the aftermath of sex, as his hookup puts his clothes back on and leaves the room without a word or eye contact. It's a fierce opening salvo of a scene, quietly jaw-dropping. Boy Meets Boy's modest aim is to tell a story of how we, as gay men, live now.

Debut director Daniel Sánchez López introduces us to two men who meet by chance on a crowded dance floor: they then segue from a physical connection into a passionate emotional entanglement. The mode is naturalistic and louche, but the story is engrossing and the message deeply moving.

In a bar, we meet Johannes (Alexandros Koutsoulis), a young local who has lost his wallet. He gives up on searching and then catches Harry’s eye. It’s lust at first sight, and they spent a drug-fuelled night together, kissing and dancing. But something happens - by the morning, on the comedown, they’re still talking. Harry’s due to catch a flight back home that evening: Johannes helps him find an internet cafe to print his boarding pass. But once that’s done, they decide to stick together and visit the sights: Harry has spent so long partying he’s forgotten to actually see Berlin. It's the start of a whirlwind romance, and a day in which Harry and Johannes see into each other's souls.

Like a lot of cinema about men who sleep with men, it starts at the point where many straight cinema romances end. Andrew Haigh’s Weekend seems to be a close contemporary influence, charting a couple’s journey from a chance meeting towards a once-in-a-lifetime connection. The character of Harry is even from Nottingham, where Weekend takes place - coincidence? Probably!

Incidentally, like Weekend, Boy Meets Boy is a fine addition to the canon of extremely horny cinema. When our characters aren’t talking about sex, the camera is focusing on their entwined thighs as they ride a tandem bike together, or their warm body language. Morrison and Koutsolis spend much of the film with sparks flying between them: handy, since they carry the whole film between them.

That’s not to imply that the film doesn’t owe a debt to ‘respectable’ romantic cinema: there’s a spin on the famous Annie Hall people-watching scene, with a smutty twist, as Harry and Johannes take a break on the banks of the Spree. Meanwhile the vibe strongly recalls Richard Linklater’s timeless Before trilogy. They walk, they talk: the most conventionally dramatic moment comes when Harry and Johannes dine and dash from a local restaurant.

The engine of the film is Harry and Johannes' courtship, learning more about one another as they test the limits of their attraction. As they race around Berlin, everything is up for discussion - architecture, politics, Pina Bausch, sunrise vs. sunsets - and they find they are diametrically opposed on matters like bringing kids into the world and gay monogamy. For Harry, it’s a dirty word, synonymous with conformity and assimilation. But Johannes wants what his parents have - a fixed family unit. Later, we learn why he’s so adamant about this. Harry, meanwhile, is a devotee of Grindr and Tinder who never sleeps with the same man twice.

The film is preoccupied with how the internet has transformed love and sex for the young generation, and how internalised homophobia persists well into the 21st century. Boy Meets Boy will surely resonate beyond an LGBT+ audience, but it’s a work that specifically tackles the disillusionment that gay hookup culture can cause. The film never takes its eyes off the root causes, rather than the symptoms, of this fatigue: as a result, it doesn't feel judgemental or moralistic.

Writers Hannah Renton and Sánchez López don’t fall into the trap of putting Harry and Johannes at odds on every topic that comes up during their wanderings. Harry’s explicitly far-left, compared to the relative conservatism of Johannes. But they don’t feel like archetypes stacked against another for the sake of conflict. When a pair of friendly Mormons approach the pair of them, and Johannes tears them and their religion to shreds, it feels out of character - and real. Their disagreements never feel ‘written’.

Sánchez López and his lead actors capture the twitchy nature of a real-life argument, as summed up by scriptwriting doyen Russell T Davies, extremely well - rather than a back and forth volley of ideas and rebuttals, a fight is often just two agitated people waiting for their turn to speak.

There’s a breakneck pace as the story unfolds, matching Harry and Johanne’s unspoken desire to fit in as much with each other as possible. But there are moments of grace, too. Sanchez Lopez’s roving camera, recording long, long takes on the streets of Berlin, captures small and unexpected details that make the world feel real. The choice to always use natural light, which dwindles as the day goes on, lends a touching credibility. The film has something of the spontaneity of a home video shot on a smartphone: I wouldn't be surprised if the film had indeed used an iPhone rig to achieve its sense of immediacy.

Meanwhile, there’s something incredibly moving about the way that our lead couple freely express their affection in public. Sanchez Lopez’s camera pointedly records a hand resting on a thigh on the subway, or a kiss in a park, as the small but significant acts of resistance that they are. One of the most tender moments, in a film full of them, arrives when Harry learns that Johannes is a dancer. He eggs him on to perform for him, but Johannes turns the tables and extends his hand to Harry to join him. Wordlessly, Harry accepts. The sound dies away and the two of them dance, in public, as if they're the only two people in the world.

The fun can’t last. As Harry's flight back to the UK approaches, and he and Johannes are forced to come to an agreement on exactly what their relationship is, we learn exactly what drives them. They are both unhappy with the course of their lives, in work and sex, and we learn exactly what the obstacles between them are. It never fails to feel achingly real.

Boy Meets Boy seems guaranteed to find a loyal and vocal following in the months to come - it’s already been snapped up for UK & Ireland distribution, unsurprisingly. It’s a valentine, a travelogue, and a manifesto combined, and a magnificent achievement.

Boy Meets Boy is currently playing online as part of the 2021 edition of BFI Flare. Peccadillo Pictures handles distribution in UK & Ireland - release TBA.