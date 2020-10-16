Being a Human Person Review

The uniqueness of Roy Andersson applies not only to his style but his sporadic filmography, a director held in high esteem by loyal fans and contemporaries despite having only released 5 films in the past 40 years. A sense of frustration can easily build as the length of time between each project grows (yes Jonathan Glazer we’re looking at you) but Being a Human Person reveals the painstaking process of making a Roy Andersson film, with every scene taking a month to build, shoot and de-construct before another can begin, offering some explanation as to why we have to patiently wait so long for each release.

But Fred Scott’s seemingly intimate documentary appears to reveal much more than what goes on inside Andersson’s Stockholm townhouse studio. The now 77-year-old director looks beyond his final film, About Endlessness, raising questions about the journey of an artist’s life and the ability to prepare (or not) for the moment where you can no longer commit to your craft. “Art is the defender of humans,” says Andersson, but when that shield is removed, will all the vulnerabilities and uncertainties it once protected now be fully exposed?

Scott spent a number of years alongside Andersson as he worked on About Endlessness, a slow, but innovative process involving age-old production techniques responsible for creating the highly stylised tableaux that have characterised his ‘Living trilogy’. Brief mention is given to his hugely successful debut, A Swedish Love Story, and how the purchase of the townhouse enabled him to develop the style he is known for today (although the TV adverts made during this period are overlooked), with the focus largely centred on the present day and what appears to be a troubled production.

Also revealed is Andersson’s apparent dependence on alcohol, the director rather conveniently caught taking a few swigs by Scott’s ‘hidden’ camera. Most documentaries are not above recreating or re-staging events to make them look real, and these moments feel more than a little suspicious. Andersson also heads off to detox before a voicemail 10 days later confirms his sudden departure (who the voicemail was left with we don’t know). His drinking is positioned as impacting the production schedule, forcing it over budget and ultimately missing the 2019 Berlin Film Festival where it was originally slated to appear in competition.

Although it would be remiss to reject the drinking element as completely false, some of the smaller details are difficult to tally up. A set designer says he has been a heavy consumer for years, but Andersson himself says it’s only become worse in the past few years (which could simply be denial). His daughter says very little about it and no other mention is made about his personal life at all. Those who have been working with him for years say he is a good liar and quite mysterious, leading you to wander how much of this could be set-up for the film. Given the nature of his work it’s more than plausible and would be befitting of his mischievous sense of humour to create a false narrative of his life in a non-fiction setting.

Real or not, given the stage of his career, Being a Human Person still manages to reflect on the difficulties of transitioning from a life of creativity into one more docile. Some people can accept hanging up their tools, the furnace that burned brightly in their early years dulled as family and maturity brings a new perception, while others who have sacrificed all else in the pursuit of art find the real world a struggle. Shortly before the credits Andersson recalls Hippocrates, saying: “Art is long, life is short,” a phrase that will remain relevant to this cinematic one-off decades after he has gone.

Being a Human Person can be seen on Curzon Home Cinema from October 16.