Praise for Thomas Vinterberg’s latest has been pretty universal, led by the always charismatic Mads Mikkelsen and a seemingly entertaining idea: could staying drunk improve your work and personal life? It was enough to win selection at this year’s Cannes, become Denmark’s submission for the Best International Oscar and scoop the top prize at the London Film Festival. It all seems to point towards being one of the best films 2020 has to offer, but the reality couldn’t be more different from its overblown reputation.

Vinterberg and Mkkelsen last worked together on 2012’s The Hunt, which centred on a teacher being wrongfully accused of sexually assaulting a child and the ensuing hysteria that followed in his small town. Mikkelsen is back in the classroom again as Martin, except this time teaching senior students preparing for make or break exams. But neither they nor their parents want him in the classroom due to his complete lack of enthusiasm. Meanwhile, at home, he barely sees his wife, Trine (Maria Bonnevie), who works night shifts, and even she admits he’s not the man he used to be.

Martin is faced with an identity crisis and his chance to shake things up arrives at a birthday meal with friends and fellow teachers Nikolaj (Magnus Millang), Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen) and Peter (Lars Ranthe). Nikolaj mentions a theory by Norwegian psychiatrist Finn Skarderud that we are all born with a 0.05% deficiency of alcohol in our blood and that by topping this up every day we would enjoy a more vibrant and fulfilled life. They all sign up for it, with Martin adding the caveat that they only drink on weekdays and finish at 8pm. Almost straight away we see a new Martin, engaging his class and making for a more involved husband and father at home.

Everything seems set for a deep dive into what what could only really end in disaster. Except, what we get instead is a surface level look at the effect this daily drinking has on each of these middle aged men’s lives, and while the inevitable does of course happen, there’s little to no narrative surprise about how we get there, or any sort of worthwhile discussion about the theory or its consequences. We already know that drinking will make you merry, friendly, engaged and alert, and that doing it too often will ruin your life in one way or another – but beyond that Vinterberg and regular writer collaborator Tobias Lindholm have nothing more to add.

Maybe the ‘hilarious’ montages where the men dance to music, fall into the sea or cheer on a kid’s football team coached by Tommy is supposed to be enough? Cutting between all four perspectives leaves no room for detail on any one individual, including Martin, whose home life is transformed in the blink of any eye after a ridiculous ‘morning after’ scene and how things suggest they will change back are just as unbelievable. Before starting on this escapade Martin reveals a deeper depression that getting sloshed every day could never resolve. But that is long forgotten about and never referred to again, missing another opportunity to talk about dealing with a mid-life crisis or drinking more later in life to cover up mental health problems.

Mostly, Another Round is just boring. The comedy fails to raise any laughs and the dramatic elements simply roll by without much spark. Mikkelsen and the rest of the cast do their jobs well enough but the script is flat and the direction standard and uninspiring, giving precedence to the actors without supplying them with the right tools to bring it to life. Apparently Skarderud discarded his theory as just an off-hand comment so it was never fully investigated, and we don’t know if there could be any truth to it. Another Round won’t fill you in either. Rarely has getting pissed been so dull.

Another Round is released on VOD in the US on December 18. It is currently scheduled for release in UK cinemas on February 5, 2021.