12 Hour Shift Review

Nurse Mandy (Angela Bettis) is in for possibly the worst night ever at the local hospital. Between dealing with patients and “self-medicating” she's also involved in acquiring organs for a black market operation. The latest drop-off is a kidney, but things get complicated when it's lost by the courier, Mandy’s trashy cousin Regina (Chloe Farnworth). Given a ticking clock before one of her kidneys is taken in place of the lost one, Regina is desperate to find a replacement and Mandy is just as desperate for her not to screw up the situation any worse.

The tone of 12 Hour Shift is hard to describe, because it dances a fine line between bleak and slight absurdity. The easy thing to say is that it is reminiscent of the Coen brothers, but that would be a disservice to writer-director Brea Grant and the entertaining and engaging ride the film provides in juggling various tonal shifts. Everything is just slightly off-kilter, based in reality enough that the danger faced by Mandy and Regina feels genuine, but oddball enough that a surprising little dance number from a paramedic doesn’t feel out of place. There’s also a minor period feel with the story taking place in 1999, which is probably a practical decision to weirdly explain why more police don’t turn up at the end and to take the issue of mobile phones out of the equation of insanity.

Angelia Bettis is no stranger to horror or dismemberment, having been the lead in 2002’s May as an unhinged young woman who takes the concept of making new friends a little too literally. Here she is excellent as Mandy, with a delivery as dry as a desert and a fed-up manner of having seen everything too many times before. Yet, you still get the impression that underneath the malaise, murder and drugs she isn’t a bad nurse and does actually care about her patients and that there is a sense of tragedy to her past. Yet there is just enough ambiguity in Bettis’ performance that any moment of what seems to be genuine emotion could be a manipulation. Genuine or a calculated choice on Mandy’s part, Chloe Farnworth as the air-headed Regina is a perfect foil to that - self-absorbed, unhinged, and incapable of forward-planning, which means she’s only too eager to jump into the violent side of things but lacks the skill to actually pull off her plans.

The cast is rounded out nicely with smaller roles, which is mostly taken up by Mandy’s fellow staff and patients. In particular, Nikea Gamby-Turner stands out as Karen, the closest thing to a friend Mandy has and also in on the illegal organ operation, with attitude that is possibly even more acerbic. There is also Kit Williamson as Officer Myers, who as well as adding another layer of complications to the night also brings some lightness to the pitch-black tone. A scene with Mandy in the hospital morgue as she tries to act casual whilst covered in blood is a particular standout. We also get a surprising appearance from producer David Arquette as a convicted murderer brought into the hospital. His character doesn’t do much apart from add to the general chaos, but that’s probably the point. I do love it when established stars take this kind of producing role in helping small genre films get made that maybe wouldn’t get much attention otherwise. But this is very much a vehicle for the women, with men filling in the role of obstacles to overcome. It's a refreshing thing to see in this kind of thriller, showing that women are just as, if not more capable, of getting their hands bloody.

As the movie progresses and the chaos builds, you hope that whatever it is building towards will be spectacular. However, it ends up landing on the more low-key side of things in a way that not everyone will find satisfying after such escalation. It is also not a film that’s heavy on style, the cinematography being pretty straightforward apart from a couple of single take scenes. Maybe this is something done deliberately to make it more down to earth as the plot goes off the rails, but it also means it is not the most interesting film from a visual standpoint.

These faults are minor though, as 12 Hour Shift proves to be an entertaining and well-made gem that will appeal to fans of both thrillers and films with a bit of an off-beat edge. It could even make for a nice little workplace double feature with Open 24 Hours, where you turn down the lights, get ready for some gore, and thank goodness you don’t have to deal with stuff like this at your job.

12 Hour Shift is available in theatres and on VOD in the US from October 2.