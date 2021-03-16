The Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme 2021 (Part 2)

The Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme 2021 - Part 2

This is My Place: Carving out a sense of existence and belonging in Japanese Cinema

Every year the Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme brings a diverse selection of contemporary Japanese cinema to a number of venues across the UK. Very much under-represented in UK foreign language cinema distribution, this is often the only chance a UK audience might have to see a range of films each with a unique voice that present an alternative but accessible perspective on common issues that affect us all.

This year, with the Covid-19 lockdown, the programme had to go online for the first time and made all their films free to view for limited windows with registration. In my view it was a great success, with a terrific selection of diverse, entertaining and challenging films. Hopefully, they will be able to continue and use both cinema and on-line platforms in the future, and - why not? - make more Japanese available throughout the year via pay per view online platforms.

Soiree

Director: SOTOYAMA Bunji

Cast: MURAKAMI Nijiro, IMOU Haruko

2020

Along with Tetsuya Mariko's extraordinary Miyamoto (reviewed in JFTFP 2021 Part 1), Bunji Sotoyama's Soiree is one of the more challenging films in this year's Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme, and like Miyamoto, it's challenging structurally and in its content. In contrast to Miyamoto however, which pushed its style into manga-like hyper-expressionism, here Sotoyama approaches the challenges faced by youth in a wider social context and in a realist style that proves to be no less dramatic or expressive.

Shoto is a member of an acting group who visit old people care homes, doing acting exercises, readings and rehearsals involving the residents. He is not having much success with his acting career and is not always so helpful, putting his training to use preying on the weakness of elderly to defraud them in scams. His life takes an unexpected turn when he witnesses a sexual assault taking place against Takara, one of the girls who works at the care home. She has been living in fear since she received the news that a man who has previously assaulted her is being released from prison; that man is her father.

Events force Shoto and Takara to go on the run, but aside from the dramatic tension this instills, there are deeper questions posed here about youth trying to find out who they are and trying to outrun the past. Neither have a sense of worth or purpose, both have little idea of how to get on in the world. The fact that older people have a place in this film - dealt with likewise directly and without sentimentality - is not insignificant and it widens the social context of Soiree beyond that of being a 'lost youth' film. It contrasts people who live regular lives with those who are unable to fit in, who - much like the director's film about late-life dating movie A Sparkle of Life - are seen to no longer have a place in society.

This is recognisably a world where such things happen and Soiree raises many such interesting questions in these contrasts about society in a much broader context outside of Japan. Do we really have a choice or are the choices made for us? But also, on more fundamental and personal level, it's looks at how we relate to other people, simply raising an awareness of the challenges other people face in their lives and recognising ourselves in them. And with the context of old age brought in to the experiences of the younger people, it reminds us simultaneously how we once were or how we are going to be.

A Girl Missing

Director: FUKADA Koji

Cast: TSUTSUI Mariko, ICHIKAWA Mikako, IKEMATSU Sosuke

2019

Director Koji Fukada uses slow burn and gradual reveal to devastating effect in A Girl Missing. The actual case of the missing girl is initially what raises tensions of course, but the revelations that follow in the wake of the case have a much more profound impact and tell us much about Japanese society and the media. It's interesting however to consider whether things would be different anywhere else.

Ichiko is a care nurse, looking after end of life patients. She helps Mrs Oishi look after her elderly mother, a famous local painter nearing the end of her life, and also helps the Oishi girls with their studies. The youngest girl goes missing after one of those sessions and it is later revealed that she was abducted by Ichiko's nephew. This causes great concern for Ichiko, and she is unsure how much to reveal about her connection or what impact it will have on the Oishi family. That however is not the only concern in her life at this time.

I say at this time, but there are actually two timelines running through A Girl Missing that leave you wondering where the connection between them might lie. It becomes apparent that the other perspective is from a later date to the events surrounding the disappearance of the youngest Oishi sister. In this strand Ichiko is now no longer with her husband and is forming an attraction for a young hairdresser who lives in the neighbourhood. He apparently already has a girlfriend, who curiously is the elder of the Oishi sisters.

Trying to match everything up is a bit of a puzzle but despite dropping a few hints that all is not right with Ichiko's state of mind, the full measure of the situation and where it is going hits with shocking impact. Which, when you are dealing with traumatic experiences and life upheaval is exactly the kind of impact you ought to expect. What is important is whether there can be forgiveness or redemption, or even accommodation and finding a way of living with mistakes. Some evidently are able to do that better than others, and A Girl Missing successfully covers all the angles, crucially exploring the inner life as well as the outside one.

Shape of Red

Director: MISHIMA Yukiko

Cast: Kaho, TSUMABUKI Satoshi

2020

There appears to be a bit of contrivance in the situation of Yukiko Mishima's Shape of Red and the question of whether it is used for anything purposeful is debatable, but it most definitely creates a tense dramatic and darkly romantic situation. We find that Toko is a dutiful housewife and mother, but one not particularly well treated by the wealthy family she has married into. Trained as an interior designer, it's clear that she has had to put any personal desires and ambitions aside, including a once passionate affair with a lover. Kurata, in the same profession as her husband, turns up at a high class business function and Toko decides it's time to try to recapture her lost past.

Surprisingly her husband agrees to let Toko return to work and she takes up a position as spacial designer at the architectural firm where Kurata works. It doesn't take long for Toko to fit in, make her mark and make up for lost time. Initially she is not quite ready to jump straight back in to a relationship with the dark, silent and moody Kurata; too much has happened in the 10 years since she last saw him and she is keen to explore or consider her options and enjoy her regained freedom. But just as she is beginning to find her feet, the family decide that her young daughter needs her back.

Mishima's film adopts an ambiguous or perhaps just an impartial view of the rights and wrongs, the joys and the pitfalls of the situation. It's not that it stands back, but rather it seems to purposefully emphasise the contrast between the repressive nature of her home life - which is inconsiderate of her needs more than anything else - and the wild free abandon to passions she experiences when she goes back to work with Kurata. Toko has to take some tough decisions and dark tragic events that inevitably follow.

It's hard to find a relatable human side to the story, which doesn't really seem to say much more than it's difficult to be a woman and find enduring happiness. The "carving out a sense of existence and belonging" theme of the JFTFP however might give a clue to something deeper in the film, and the contrast between home and work the film give the impression of two options, two possibilities. Interestingly it also shows home as warm and secure but emotionally cold, while the passionate journey with Kurata is viewed through a snow storm, albeit with the comforting strains of Jeff Buckley singing 'Hallelujah'. If all you are looking for however is a dark romantic film, Shape of Red delivers that with some style.

A Beloved Wife

Director: ADACHI Shin

Cast: HAMADA Gaku, MIZUKAWA Asami, NIITSU Chise

2019

For all the great films you see that deal with contemporary issues, there is nonetheless a kind of formality that comes with any kind of filmmaking and indeed screenwriting. Shin Adachi's A Beloved Wife is perhaps no exception in the way that the director adapts his own semi-autobiographical situation to fit cinematic structures and conventions, but there is at least a refreshing - and sometimes shocking - human honesty about his approach to his life and career in his 2019 film.

Gota is a struggling screenwriter and his wife Chika doesn't let him forget it. Because of his failure she has to make economies and go to impractical lengths just to save a few yen. She's also economical about giving out in the bed department and Gota is getting very frustrated, resorting to flirting suggestively with neighbours and leering at drunk women in the street. Chika thinks he's useless, a loser and you can't help feel she's got a point. An opportunity comes up however with one of Gota's scripts being developed for a film, so he takes his wife and daughter on a road-trip to do a little more research into noodles. There's only one recipe on this menu however and it's a recipe for disaster.

But not a total disaster and certainly not a disaster as far as delivering an entertaining film is concerned. Or perhaps not so much the film, as in terms of plotting there's not a whole lot more to it than Gota trying to have sex with his wife and she brushing him off as a loser - but the performances of the two leads and the young child playing their daughter makes it highly enjoyable as well as occasionally deeply cringeworthy in its brutal honesty. For as much as they don't get on and as much abuse they inflict upon each other - Gota inevitably coming off worse - there's something unique about their relationship that works.

It's refreshing to see a "normal" family in a film, or if not quite normal, one that you don't commonly see in Japanese cinema. Although exaggerated somewhat for comedy (one would hope), A Beloved Wife has a sense of authenticity about the characters and about the daily challenges ordinary people face, and about how we can come to accept a more truthful reality even if it doesn't quite live up to our dreams.

Mrs Noisy

Director: AMANO Chihiro

Cast: SHINOHARA Yukiko, OOTAKA Yoko, NAGAO Takuma

2019

Somewhat like the true story of its origin, Mrs Noisy is an indie film that started out small and became an unexpected hit in Japan. Its success however is no surprise, as Chihiro Amano's modest film has all the necessary popular ingredients, tackling personal and social issues, but also revealing a deeper human side.

Those are the ingredients that are lacking, or perhaps becoming stale, in the latest writing of Rie Misuzawa, the author of a successful prize winning novel. She hasn't been able to get to grips with her writing ever since she had a child and she and her husband moved house. Her editor tells her that her work is shallow, her characters lack depth and that she's losing her readership and popularity. Living next door to Mrs Wakata, a noisy neighbour who beats her futon loudly ever morning, doesn't help and distracts her from her work. Suddenly she realises that if she's looking for real people to write about there's plenty of material next door.

Unfortunately this draws unwelcome public attention when her private life becomes public and a video clip of the dispute goes viral. What starts off looking like a shallow comedy around a dispute between neighbours starts to develop concerning undercurrents. There are elements too in the film of social commentary as it takes in the difficulties of bringing up a child and having to deal with work pressures, as well as living in the city where is isn't safe for children. It's too simple however to view Mrs Noisy as a comedy or as a social interest drama, and as events escalate the film probes deeper into people and their place in society.

This makes for a very interesting film when considered in the context of the JFTFP's theme of finding your place and fitting in. Often it's individuals who are expected to adapt to the world, but what if the world is wrong? What if people are too narrow minded, rejecting what doesn't fit their idea of sociability and acceptable behaviour? The film touches on the phenomena of social media and trial by public opinion that is becoming more prevalent, but what director Amano really questions, with surprising effectiveness and delicacy, is how we all are too quick to judge what we don't really understand, and the shocking harm that can have on individuals and society as a whole.

Details on other films shown can be found at the Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme website.

Previous Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme reviews:

JFTFP 2013 - Once Upon A Time in Japan

JFTFP 2014 - East Side Stories

JFTFP 2015 - It Only Happens in the Movies? (Part 1)

JFTFP 2015 - It Only Happens in the Movies? (Part 2)

JFTFP 2016 - Ikiru: The Highs and Lows of Life in Japanese Cinema (Part 1)

JFTFP 2016 - Ikiru: The Highs and Lows of Life in Japanese Cinema (Part 2)

JFTFP 2017 - Odd Obsessions

JFTFP 2018 - (Un)true Colours (Part 1)

JFTFP 2018 - (Un)true Colours (Part 2)

JFTFP 2019 - Love: Passion, Affection and Destruction (Part 1)

JFTFP 2019 - Love: Passion, Affection and Destruction (Part 2)

JFTFP 2020 - Happiness is A State of Mind (Part 1)

JFTFP 2020 - Happiness is A State of Mind (Part 2)

JFTFP 2021 - This Is My Place (Part 1)