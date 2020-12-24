The Best Films of 2020

When we wrote about the upcoming 'streaming wars' in our introduction to the best films of last year, little did we know just how much the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+ would come to the fore in 2020. Nearly every blockbuster you can think of scarpered into 2021 or beyond and the films that did make it into cinemas when doors were open - through no fault of their own - struggled to make an impression.

It will take some time before we see the real impact of COVID-19 on the film industry and society as a whole, but during these tough times film has continued to provide an invaluable escape, even if momentary. There have still been some great titles released in 2020 and the absence of bigger films has offered some exposure for those that may otherwise have been overlooked.

The Digital Fix film team have put together a list of their personal top 5’s for 2020 for you to pore over. We would normally select from UK releases only, but we’ve expanded it to any film released globally this year because, well, 2020.

Maria Lattila

1. Possessor (Read Maria's review)

Ultra-violent, surreal and intriguingly non-specific, Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor is without a doubt the most stylish film released in 2020. Featuring impressive performances from Andrea Riseborough and Christopher Abbott, Possessor is an immersive and at times terrifying deep dive into identity, morality and what makes us human.

2. And Then We Danced (Read our review)

Following young dancer Merab’s journey, And Then We Danced is a scorching, gorgeous look at not just our sexuality, but our identity and the struggle of being able to express it freely. Levan Akin’s film caused controversy and violent riots in Georgia where the film is set, but it never focuses on the trauma, instead being a celebration of life, dance and passion.

3. Saint Maud

Rarely are we treated to such a confident and mesmerising debut feature as we did in 2020 with Rose Glass’ Saint Maud. Morfydd Clark is excellent as Maud, a feverishly devout woman trying to save a patient’s soul while falling prey to her own inner demons. Glass’ film is intoxicating, an almost religious experience in its own right and that last frame will haunt you for months, if not years.

4. Host (Read our review)

Director Rob Savage made Host at the peak of the UK lockdown, socially distanced and over Zoom and the end result is one of the most effective and scary films, ever. Its brilliance lies in its simplicity and expertly crafted scares as well as the naturalistic performances from Savage’s cast. Clocking in at just 57 minutes, this is mean, lean and utterly terrifying.

5. Soul (Read our review)

Pixar has done it again! Soul is the animation studio’s most challenging, existential venture yet and while it’s a shame Soul won’t be released in cinemas, as it’s one of the best-looking Pixar films, this is remarkable filmmaking from co-directors Pete Docter and Kemp Powers, who push the possibilities of animation storytelling. Teacher Joe Gardner’s journey is marvellous and heart-warming, but also features some universal truths about our own existence.

Sarah Miles

1. Wolfwalkers (Read our review)

I’ve been a big fan of Cartoon Saloon and Tomm Moore’s work for a long time and this is their best work yet. A tale of friendship, magic and standing up for the right thing, it is told with achingly beautiful animation and a dreamy soundtrack. It’s sweet, it’s fun and it’s just the kind of film that’s good for your soul.

2. Parasite (Read our review)

Best Picture winner and quite possibly director Bong Joon-ho’s masterpiece. Parasite draws you in with the troubles of the Kims and their various schemes to infiltrate the wealthy Parks and the dramatic social dichotomy that separates the two families. Then it takes a turn and to describe it would be a disservice, because getting to experience this yourself, and especially Song Knag-ho’s performance, is a treasure you won’t soon forget.

3. Host

In my review I described this as the film that best expresses 2020, and it’s a statement I stand by. Not only conceived, made and released in lockdown, this scary supernatural chiller about friends who attract an uninvited guest whilst doing an online séance, expresses the communal sense of isolation that the lockdown built for many people. Check it out whilst hiding under the covers.

4. Birds of Prey (Read our review)

Just a whole lot of fun. Colourful and kinetic fight sequences aplenty, and Margot Robbie finally gets to let loose as Harley Quinn who adapts to life without the Joker (good for her). However she manages to upset a new local crime boss and has to team up with a group of badass ladies to take him down. The best kind of mayhem ensues and it’s endlessly rewatchable.

5. Hamilton

There is no denying the sheer impact that this show has for viewers. As it takes us through the life of the “ten dollar founding father without a father” with the bulk of its award winning original Broadway cast, you are blown away by the music, the choreography and the sheer passion of the cast. I promise that you will want to be in the room where this happens.

Gary Couzens

1. Babyteeth (Read our review)

A fine debut feature from director Shannon Murphy, a funny, engaging and very moving film about a teenage girl finding her place in the world, despite her illness. With this and Little Women (which went wide at the start of 2020 in the UK), Eliza Scanlen is my name to watch of 2020.

2. Saint Maud

Another debut feature, from writer-director Rose Glass, with a striking performance from Morfydd Clark as Maud, carer for older American Jennifer Ehle. A study of religious obsession which takes us on some dark paths, a psychological drama crossing into the horror genre.

3. Parasite

This year the Academy got it right, with Bong Joon-ho’s satire bordering on horror winning not just Best International Film but Best Film as well, the first foreign-language film to do so. So a Korean film had a full release at my local multiplex with the one-inch barrier of subtitles seemingly overcome.

4. The Lighthouse (Read our review)

Two lighthouse keepers (Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson) spend time isolated and their mental state begins to fray. What is real and what is not comes into doubt in Robert Eggers’s eccentric, compelling follow-up to The Witch. The Oscar-nominated cinematography, shot on black and white 35mm stock in the early-talkie aspect ratio of 1.19:1, is a thing of beauty.

5. The Australian Dream (Read Gary's review)

One of two documentaries about aboriginal Australian Rules star Adam Goodes, and the treatment he received when he spoke out about the racism in the sport and in Australian society. A compelling look at a reality many in his country refuse to face.

Erika Bean

1. Amulet (Read Erika's review)

Actor turned director Romola Garai's first full length feature is a weird, surreal, haunting exploration of life in a foreign land, filled with moments of body horror, lovecraftian madness and haunted house charm. Exploitation, toxic masculinity, feminine power, xenophobia, class… there is much to explore here. It will leave you shaken and possibly confused, but it’s absolutely worth looking at if you’re a fan of all things weird.

2. Let Him Go (Read Erika's review)

An old story wonderfully told, Thomas Bezucha’s Let Him Go transplants the classic western trope of the lost child to the Midwest of the 1960s. Diane Lane delivers an Oscar worthy performance alongside chilling turns from Leslie Manville and Jeffrey Donovan and a pared back supporting offering from Kevin Costner. Themes of colonialism and class are explored, alongside the utterly undying power of a mother’s love.

3. Birds of Prey

Everything that was missing from Suicide Squad can be found here. Yes, the opening act is a bit of a mess, but get past that and you get a brilliantly fun actioner with great performances and charming well-written characters. Margot Robbie is living her best life and you’d be hard pushed to find a better film to watch on a Friday night.

4. Greyhound (Read Erika's review)

Tom Hanks stars as well seasoned naval captain Ernest Krause, in this World War 2 thriller based on the novel by C. S. Forster. With the feel of Das Boot, but packed into a 90 minute runtime, this is an intense action packed war film that has Tom Hanks doing what he does best.

5. I Am Greta (Read Erika's review)

Partially included to combat the poor reviews written by those who disagree with her, I Am Greta is a charming portrait of a girl called upon to challenge those in power. Passion for combating climate change, confidence in doing what is right, balanced by her childlike dancing and moments of wavering confidence. The pressure on Greta is made clear and it is both sad and inspiring in equal measure.

Julien Bassignani

1. Parasite

Parasite starts off as a jubilant fool's game, set against a social chronicle background, but it progressively turns into an oppressive and cruel thriller. As usual Bong Joon-ho’s mise-en-scene transcends its subject spawning a beautiful, enjoyable and powerful film.

2. Uncut Gems (Read our review)

The Safdie brothers completely reshape Adam Sandler through a bewitchingly gruelling film noir, which convokes the cinema of John Cassavetes via its hallucinated vision of New York. Uncut Gems is an experience that intoxicates as much as it suffocates its audience, demonstrating a stunning mastery of cinema.

3. Only the Animals (Read our review)

Under the guise of a social thriller, Only the Animals reveals itself as an unpredictable and pathetic tragedy. Twenty years after With a Friend Like Harry..., Dominik Moll demonstrates, via an impeccable mise-en-scene, the cynicism of a humanity in search of happiness, whilst delivering one of his best films to date.

4. The Traitor

Marco Bellochio creates a fascinating fresco, between Mafia film and judicial investigation. The Traitor is an impressive achievement which particularly shines during courtroom sequences imprinted with a sense of tragic and burlesque lyricism, somewhere between opera and Commedia dell'arte.

5. First Love (Read Julien's review)

Beneath its appearance of a crazy and fragile film, resides a lesson in cinema and storytelling orchestrated by a Miike in top form, capable of mixing social thriller, romantic impulses and gore dementia with impressive inventiveness and style.

Jon Meakin

1. The Invisible Man (Read our review)

The opening 20 minutes are amongst the most tense in film for a long time in Leigh Whannell's follow-up to his brilliant Upgrade. He takes an old story and makes it relevant, intelligent and above all fun. Impressively, the film never defaults to simple exploitation and Elisabeth Moss' central character feels real and layered.

2. Bruce Springsteen: Letter to You (Read Jon's review)

This is a beautiful documentary to accompany the superb album and just the tonic 2020 needed. Bittersweet, it's a wonderful look at the past, enjoying the present but with an understanding that all things, good and bad, have a journey. Meanwhile, Bruce is in great form and the E Street Band are loving being back together again.

3. Tenet (Read Jon's review)

Like Interstellar, Tenet is based on pseudoscience that follows a fiercely disciplined logic. But it's used for a thoroughly entertaining slice of pulp comic book silliness. Excusing the lumpy bits of exposition and questionable audio mix, there's nothing like Tenet. It's huge and full of cool set pieces, with a plot that wilfully enjoys playing up to and against audience expectation.

4. Mank (Read Jon's review)

Pauline Kael's abrasive take on the writing of Citizen Kane is considered the least likely and unfairest to Orson Welles' legacy. So of course that's the starting point for Mank, a wild ride into a tarnished Golden Age Hollywood. It's a screenplay by David Fincher's father, but still fits the twisted narrative he always favours. If you loved Mank or if it made you angry, it's still a success.

5. Parasite

Parasite is cinema, and finds Bong Joon-ho at the height of his powers, channelling Hitchcock and inviting the audience into his games. Funny, agile, breathtakingly wicked and visually devious, it's an unparalleled success. It's success also showed the cracks in the ageing film distribution system. Thanks to 2020, we don't yet know Parasite's final legacy.

Daisy Treloar

1. Wolfwalkers

It’s rare to come across a film which carries such a tangible, feral beauty. Painterly down to every last frame, Cartoon Saloon’s latest animated masterpiece isn’t afraid to be sincere when it comes to family, nature and standing up for what’s right.

2. Parasite

This landmark, Oscar-winning tour de force from Bong Joon-ho needs no introduction. Totally unlike anything that has come before it, Parasite simply defies genre in its farcical, creepy and, as a result, tonally transcendent approach to class commentary.

3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Read our review)

Céline Sciamma’s tender study of two women and the artistry that blossoms between them captured the world’s hearts earlier this year. Its epic intimacy reaches through from the 19th century into our present, deconstructing cinema’s historically male gaze to build a new framework in filmic discourse.

4. Proxima (Read Daisy's review)

A refreshingly understated look at the dime-a-dozen parent-as-astronaut trope, Alice Winocour’s space training gem explores the miscommunication and guilt inherent in preparing for motherhood in absentia. Eva Green exudes a distinctly quiet empathy, unparalleled by any other part she’s played.

5. Black Bear (Read our review)

Aubrey Plaza pulls off the performance of her career in this trippy, tragicomic nightmare from director Lawrence Michael Levine. Split into two parts where the three central actors switch roles in an increasingly dysfunctional triangle, Black Bear isn’t just a commentary on the egoism of the film industry, but also the muddying of boundaries between pretence and reality.

Sab Astley

1. Boys State

Boys State is a fascinating microcosm of contemporary American politics, dissecting the intervention between political individualism and the desire to succeed. The stories that Amanda McBaine and Jesse Moss follow are riveting as they weave between one another, culminating in a highly emotional and powerful final act that will leave your heart pounding as though you were watching the actual US election itself.

2. Saint Maud

Rose Glass’ debut feature puts many directors to shame, sanctifying her position as one of the strongest British filmmakers to watch over the next decade. From wincing to screaming, Saint Maud ‘s moments will make you repent. Entwining complex religious devotion with a charged eroticism that seems to possess you through the screen, the power of Saint Maud will compel you to kneel before Rose Glass as your new horror saviour.

3. Parasite

What can I say about Parasite that hasn’t already been said? A masterful composition in every element, spinning more plates than you could even imagine, Bong Joon-ho straps you into a rollercoaster and sends you on a cinematic ride you’ll never forget, especially when the ride finally comes to a halt and you’re left to stir in the emotional climax he has given you.

4. Birds of Prey

Some say Shazam is DC’s crowning achievement, I say it’s Birds of Prey. With one of the electric soundtracks I’ve ever heard, combined with a killer cast of intense characters, Birds of Prey injects a specific style that we’ve been missing with comic book movies. With time, I think Cathy Yan’s under-appreciated contribution will be uplifted to one of the best DC films of the last decade.

5. Spree (Read Sab's review)

Eugene Kotlyarenko gives us the ride share of our nightmares – its creative framing alone should be applauded for sticking the landing so well, but Spree goes so much further. It rewards re-watches to understand the depth of its production value, but a singular viewing still packs a powerful satirical punch that leaves you with a delightfully unhinged Joe Keery embracing what we can only imagine is the next step in Twitch entertainment.

Mari Jones

1. Relic (Read our review)

Chilling, atmospheric and utterly gripping, Relic is a terrifying yet poignant story about one family’s struggle with the debilitating effects of dementia. Writer-director Natalie Erika James creates a narrative soaked in dread that delivers on the scares, but never loses sight of that powerful, touching portrayal of a family sacrificing everything to stay together. A bold, compelling horror that will get under your skin in a way few films can.

2. Parasite

Class inequality, social conflict and capitalist greed are all explored to great effect in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite – a captivating film about a family charming their way into a wealthy household. Funny, playful, yet surprisingly moving at times, Bong devises a wonderful, multi-layered tale that blindsides you with several brilliant twists and turns, keeping you guessing right until the end. A film that more than deserved its Oscar wins.

3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The relationship between a painter and her female subject is brought to fascinating life in this quietly powerful drama. Céline Sciamma captures the tensions and unspoken feelings between the two women with poetic care, her story gradually unfolding in a hypnotic way. Beautifully shot, and with a haunting soundtrack to match (the song on the beach is a particular highlight), Sciamma’s film will stay with you for a long time.

4. The Invisible Man

Writer-director Leigh Whannell gives the original horror a thrilling modern revamp, with a woman on the run from a violent ex who might be able to turn invisible. Despite that slightly ridiculous premise, Whannell crafts a wholly believable tale, building up the paranoia and making expert use of empty spaces, hinting at something unseen watching her (and us) to queasy, horrifying effect. With several WTF moments, this is a must-see.

5. The Personal History of David Copperfield (Read our review)

The Charles Dickens’ classic is given a wonderfully inventive spin in this hilarious film from Armando Iannucci. With his vivid direction and sharp script (also written by Simon Blackwell), we watch Copperfield navigating life’s ups and downs while trying to make a name for himself. The cast are a delight (especially Tilda Swinton and Hugh Laurie), but it’s Dev Patel who leaves the biggest impression as the charming titular hero.

Steven Sheehan

1.The Vast of Night (Read our review)

Debuts don't get much better than this. Brilliantly scripted and performed, it's classic filmmaking that pays attention to the small details, carefully building tension with slow zooms and large blocks of dense dialogue. And that mid-film tracking shot shows what can be done on a tiny budget. Whatever Andrew Patterson does next he'll have a queue round the block looking to fund it.

2. Time (Read our review)

Time doesn't need to take us behind prison walls to show what an abhorrently wicked place it is. Instead, it shows the effects on those outside left hanging on by a system designed to break down Black, Brown and working class people. It's an evocatively told story about love, family and the cruelness of what we have been tricked into believing is justice.

3. Red, White and Blue

It's tempting to do an LA Times and put the entire Small Axe series here instead. It has been the best thing on TV in 2020 (along with I May Destroy You) but qualifies as Steve McQueen says they are 5 feature films. This edges out Lovers Rock and allows John Boyega to offer much more of his range. It shows the police will always be a racist and oppressive institution - no matter the reforms.

4. On The Record (Read our review)

Rap has become the most popular music genre in the world. Def Jam's former owner Russell Simmons was pivotal to its commercial success. The multiple rape allegations against him should be much bigger news than it is. This genuinely affecting documentary gives voice to his accusers, and represents a tiny portion of the sexual abuse faced by women in the music industry and by Black women in society.

5. The Lighthouse

Like Parasite and Uncut Gems this feels like a film from last year but it's more than worthy of inclusion. A genuinely nutty film that puts you into a completely different headspace for 110 minutes and gives Willem Dafoe the role he was born to play. Like The Witch, you'll need those subtitles to make sense of the dialogue, if nothing else.