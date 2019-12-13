TDF Ranks... The Star Wars Films

Until 2012 it was looking unlikely that George Lucas would return to the Star Wars films and that we might be looking at Return of the Jedi being the last official instalment in the series - and then the news broke that Lucas had sold his company - and Star Wars - to Disney and that we were about to see a whole new era in Star Wars films (and television... and theme parks... and who knows what else?).



With the news of the sale came the announcement that there was to be a whole new trilogy of Star Wars films picking up a number of years after the deaths of Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader. Fans were both excited and worried about what might be next - what would Disney do to the films they loved?



The answer was The Force Awakens - a film that embraced the series that it was to relaunch; it felt more like Star Wars than any of the prequels and while it might have been criticised by some for being a rehash of the original those criticisms were unfair. It broke new ground and managed to everything it needed to to introduce the franchise to a whole new generation. There were plenty of fan pleasing moments - Han and Chewie on board the Falcon was probably the highlight and the young cast instantly became icons for kids and long-time fans in equal measure. View Review