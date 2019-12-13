TDF Ranks... The Star Wars Films

With the final film in the Skywalker Saga - The Rise of Skywalker - hitting cinemas in less than a week, we've taken the time to rank the Star Wars films in order from best to worst.
We've also linked to our reviews for each film - we were far more positive about the prequel trilogy at the time of its release!
Do you agree? Let us know in the comments below...
1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The most controversial film in the Star Wars series, Rian Johnson's masterpiece is both revelatory and utterly respectful of the series to date. It is also the best looking Star Wars film - from the stunning silent moments after the much discussed 'Holdo' manoeuvre, to the beautiful race across the beach of Canto Bight and on to the contrasting colours of the final battle on Crait. The Last Jedi looks beautiful.
It's also a story about how anyone can be a hero - dispensing with much of the 'legacy' of the series it sets up a new direction for Star Wars and opens up the conclusion of the saga so that almost anything can happen. Our expectations are taken, thrown around and left in tatters and it makes the film the most revelatory of the entire series.
The Last Jedi might be hated by some, but we rate it as one of the best films in the franchise.
When George Lucas saw just how big a hit Star Wars was he quickly moved on to turning his one film into a franchise - rewriting history by claiming the first film was just one of the middle parts of a much larger saga, he retitled it as Episode IV - A New Hope and kicked off the development of what would then be a stone cold science fiction classic.
While Lucas held onto the reigns of the overall story, he handed over scriptwriting to Leigh Brackett. She unfortunately passed away after a battle with cancer after handing in the first draft, from which Laurence Kasdan further developed the film and script.
Lucas also stepped back from directing the film, bringing in Irvin Kershner to oversee bringing the film to market. And the end result was something, bigger, better and also much more affecting than anything in the first film.
The Empire Strikes Back worked both as a standalone film and as the middle part of a series; setting up what was then to be the final big conflict between the light and dark sides of the Force.
Rogue One was the first of the modern Star Wars spin-offs - slightly off the track of the overall 'Skywalker' saga it still acts as a direct prequel to the original Star Wars - ending just minutes or hours before the events of that film.
Telling the story of the Rebellion's attempts to recover the plans for the Death Star and identify a weakness in the Empire's super weapon, it wasn't necessarily a tale that needed to be told and production problems and much publicised reshoots that saw Tony Gilroy drafted in to restructure and reshoot the ending of the film hinted that there could have been problems. However, the concerns weren't necessary.
An all out war film unlike any other in the Star Wars series, it was darker, grittier and showed some uncomfortable truths about the Rebel Alliance methods but at its core it was as much a Star Wars film as any other in this list. There were moments - especially in the last few minutes - that demonstrated the true power of the Empire and of Darth Vader himself.
Rogue One might be a spin-off but it's still deservedly high on this list.
Our first visit to a Galaxy Far Far Away - it was a film like no other. A sweeping science fiction epic inspired by some of the greatest films in Japanese cinema, it ushered in a new era in film.
The film that introduced us to the young farm boy, Luke Skywalker; the strong and exciting Princess Leia; the evil, all-powerful Darth Vader and the wise, mystical Obi Wan Kenobi might not have had the sharpest script in the world (Alec Guinness was famously unimpressed despite signing up to appear in two more films in the series) but the ideas, images and effects ensured that cinemagoers in 1977 were all entranced and excited by the miracle that George Lucas has brought to screen.
That it remains one of the most influential films of all time over forty years later is testament to just how important a film Star Wars was.
Until 2012 it was looking unlikely that George Lucas would return to the Star Wars films and that we might be looking at Return of the Jedi being the last official instalment in the series - and then the news broke that Lucas had sold his company - and Star Wars - to Disney and that we were about to see a whole new era in Star Wars films (and television... and theme parks... and who knows what else?).
With the news of the sale came the announcement that there was to be a whole new trilogy of Star Wars films picking up a number of years after the deaths of Emperor Palpatine and Darth Vader. Fans were both excited and worried about what might be next - what would Disney do to the films they loved?
The answer was The Force Awakens - a film that embraced the series that it was to relaunch; it felt more like Star Wars than any of the prequels and while it might have been criticised by some for being a rehash of the original those criticisms were unfair. It broke new ground and managed to everything it needed to to introduce the franchise to a whole new generation. There were plenty of fan pleasing moments - Han and Chewie on board the Falcon was probably the highlight and the young cast instantly became icons for kids and long-time fans in equal measure.
So much better than it has any right to be - Solo might well be a story no-one was asking for but it is great fun and the cast is fantastic.
While production problems with the film are legendary - the original directors Chris Miller and Phil Lord left the film due to their vision not lining up with what Disney and Lucasfilm wanted only to be replaced by safe pair of hands, Ron Howard. Howard reportedly reshot 70% of the film - from the same script from Laurence Kasdan - and the end result was brilliant.
Disappointing then that it was a box office bomb - and its poor performance lead to the scrapping of the Star Wars Story films. Why the film failed is really more about timing than anything else. Solo was released just six months after The Last Jedi and the vocally aggressive fan campaign against that film was still ongoing. Had the film been released in December as with all of the other Star Wars films since The Force Awakens reignited the franchise we think it would have faired a lot, lot better.
As it is, Solo has left a lot of dangling plot threads that we're now hoping will be picked up in the upcoming Disney+ Obi Wan TV series which is reportedly set in the same period.
The original saga finale was a brilliant film that had unfair criticism levelled at it mainly aimed at the Ewoks. Originally planned to be Wookiees, Lucas was forced to trim back his plans when it became clear that the budget couldn't stretch to handle the costs of lots of tall walking carpets. It was a lot cheaper to create the much more diminutive and tribal teddy bears that we now know.
And you know what - they're fine. The Star Wars films have always been aimed at kids and young adults and children LOVE the Ewoks. So much that TWO further spin-off Ewok films were created and while they're no longer canon, they weren't all that bad.
Return of the Jedi itself was a great end to the series and the three-thread finale that saw Luke take on Vader for the last time, the rebel fleet take on the Empire forces above the Forest Moon of Endor AND the rebel forces on the planet working with the Ewoks to disable the shields protecting the second Death Star was perfectly timed and directed. Everything about the last act was perfection.
8. Star Wars: Episode III - The Revenge of the Sith
The last of the prequels was our pick for the best - for the very reason we get to see the fight between Obi Wan and the recently turned Darth Vader that resulted in the mechanical monster we love to hate in the original series of films.
The lightsaber fight on Mustafar was astounding with great effects and was truly edge of your seat stuff. The film also featured the beautiful Order 66 moment that saw the Emperor's clone army turn against and kill almost all of the Jedi. Those two moments were enough to elevate the film above the rest of the prequels.
We have issues with how Anakin Skywalker was brought to join the Sith alongside the Emperor - there could have been a far more engaging story to be told here. And there were nonsensical moments such as Padme not knowing, despite all the technology around her, that she was carrying twins but as a closing chapter to the prequel films it was satisfying enough.
Going to the cinema in 1999 to see the first new Star Wars film in sixteen years was one of the formative experiences of many people now in their thirties and forties. It might not be the best film ever made, but no-one can argue that the effects were stunning for their time and Lucas had a definitive vision that he attempted to bring to screen.
There were missteps - Jar Jar Binks for one, although as with the Ewoks he does appeal to kids, he's just a little bit to irritating to adults - and the choice to make Anakin so young in the first film (a choice that made his pairing with Padme in later films uncomfortable). There were also some similarly uncomfortable racial stereotypes peppered through the film. However along with those missteps we also got the phenomenal pod racing sequence and the beautifully choreographed lightsaber fight between Darth Maul, Qui Gon Jinn and Obi Wan Kenobi - which to this day is still one of the most gripping moments of swordplay in the entire saga.
Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones is the hardest film to write about. It features the worst of the acting and the writing in the whole saga - we really don't care about Anakin's feelings towards sand.
It almost feels redundant - but the story is far from it. It's the film that kicks off the clone wars; that then take place almost entirely in the separate animated Clone Wars TV series. It's also the love story that brings Anakin and Padme together, but Lucas' stilted writing never makes this convincing - in fact, Anakin feels more creepy than anything.
There are hints of Anakin's darkness bubbling away under the surface as he slaughters an entire village of Tusken Raiders - including the children - following the death of his mother at their hands.
What Attack of the Clones suffers from most is Lucas' broad brush stroke direction and lack of restraint in his writing - it could be a much better film in more delicate hands.
As Harrison Ford said on the set of The Empire Strikes Back 'You can type this shit, but you sure can't say it!", and in the case of the prequels and Attack of the Clones in particular it feels like Lucas never had this kind of push back resulting in a film that is probably as close to the creator's vision as it could be but at its own detriment.
Attack of the Clones isn't the worst of Star Wars committed to celluloid - the legendary 'Christmas Special' gets that accolade - but it does feel like a film that was a missed opportunity. The story - one that sets up so much - had the ingredients to make it stand out but the execution meant it never had the chance.
Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.
You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.