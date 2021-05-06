From Laputa to Ponoc: The Evolution of Studio Ghibli - Part One

Undoubtedly the most revered creators of Japanese animation of all time, Studio Ghibli seems to be coming to a natural end. Miyazaki's next scheduled film How Do You Live? is directed at his grandchildren in order to help them cope with death, specifically his death. Because of this though, the younger members of Ghibli have created Studio Ponoc from the ashes, and their debut film Mary and the Witch's Flower was released in Japan in late 2017. Here, I will take a look at what I consider to be Ghibli's most significant films in the lead-up to today, and analyse what each contributed to the studio's - and the director's - style and reputation.



Be warned: there will be spoilers throughout!



1986 - Laputa: Castle in the Sky (dir. Hayao Miyazaki)

1988 - Grave of the Fireflies (dir. Isao Takahata)

1988 - My Neighbour Totoro (dir. Hayao Miyazaki)

1994 - Pom Poko (dir. Isao Takahata)

1995 - Whisper of the Heart (dir. Yoshifumi Kondo)

1997 - Princess Mononoke (dir. Hayao Miyazaki)