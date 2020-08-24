Hunter's Moon Review

With enough twists to put Chubby Checker to shame, Michael Caissie’s Hunter’s Moon is barking full of terror, sleaze and creepiness, but not much blood and guts. Opening with a wildly graphic pre-title-sequence, cameoed by Sean Patrick Flanery, Hunter’s Moon sets out a vicious precedent before the main body of a direct-to-video horror.

The Delaney Family, led by Thomas and Bernice (played by veteran actors Jay Mohr and Amanda Wyss respectively), drag their trio of daughters for a house move to the middle of nowhere, against their wishes - after all, who wants to move to a “serial killer house”? The classic concept: out-of-town folk moving away from the big city out to the countryside or suburbia, where they clearly don’t belong, is out in full force within Hunter’s Moon. The Delaney daughters, Juliet (Katrina Bowen), Lisa (India Ennenga) and Wendy (Emmalee Parker), on the first day of their relocation, fall victim to the sickly perverse vision of local thugs, Billy (Will Carlson), Lenny (Spencer Daniels) and Daryl (Daniel R. Hill), the Bloomfield brothers. Eyeing up the beautiful sisters, and the obvious naivety of their parents, the brothers proceed with an evening stalk and plot a house robbery. Little do they know, there’s something else wanting to get into the house too.

Thomas Jane comes into the picture as the mysteriously whispery sheriff, and overall big name associated with Hunter’s Moon. Jane’s starting point, roughly halfway through the 81-minute romp, signifies the dawn of terror and chaos in this film, or simply when things start to go bad for the characters (and viewers). The placement of the former Punisher actor establishes an ambiance of badly needed interest and legitimacy into the film. Though far from a classic performance, Jane’s rugged presence does bring an air of navigation for both the characters and story itself. Perhaps his greatest moment in the film is his arrival and subsequent disarming of unwanted and straight out confusing sleaze.

The imbalance within Hunter’s Moon often fails to solidify as to whether the film is a home invasion thriller or monster movie. From the outside looking in, and the suggestible title, one would naturally expect the monster aspect to be the bulk of Hunter’s Moon, but instead, there is a much greater emphasis upon the actions of the new-in-town sisters and brothers of thuggary. The imbalance is so emphatic that neither notion - monster/home invasion - is exposed to the full. If anything, sadly, Hunter’s Moon feels like a missed opportunity at being really special. Maybe with a longer running time and reimaging in the realm of, perhaps, a suburban crime thriller, transcending into a full-on monster movie, almost in a similar vein to From Dusk Till Dawn, Hunter’s Moon would have arguably been the hottest DVD on the shelves.

Though ultimately, when all begins to pay off, Hunter’s Moon does start to resemble an episode of Goosebumps, in an outright laughable 3rd act. Writer-director Michael Caissie clearly has a vision in place - a good one, one of a Grindhouse nature to some extent. The disappointment, however, is that Caissie’s vision is far from fleshed out, and the end result is almost a hit and hope gameplan. The deafening scream that Hunter’s Moon fails as a horror monster movie is that the scariest moments were of human violence.

Hunter's Moon will be released on DVD in the UK on August 24.