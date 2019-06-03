Footage from James Mangold's Ford v. Ferrari played at CinemaCon back at the start of April and was generally well received by the media. Starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale the story is based on real events that took place at Le Mans back in 1966, when two of the world's biggest car manufacturers pitted their wits against each other. Rather than given the race precedence, it appears to be more focussed on the engineers and backroom teams involved in creating a car that could compete against the might of the Italian giants. A first trailer for Ford v. Ferrari dropped today and you can check it out above.

Based on a true story, the film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

With Mangold directing, the cast also features Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Tracy Letts and Noah Jupe in support of Bale and Damon.

Ford v. Ferrari opens in UK and US cinemas on November 8.