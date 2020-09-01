Walkabout Review

Australia. A teenage girl (Jenny Agutter) and her younger brother (Lucien John) are driven into the outback by their father (John Meillon) for a picnic. Then their father attempts to shoot them before turning the gun on himself. Stranded miles away from home, they struggle to survive. But then they meet an aboriginal boy (David Gulpilil) on his “walkabout”, his rite of passage into manhood...

While this story is familiar to many, be aware there are spoilers below, for both the film and the novel it is based on.

Although it's a well-known film now, in fact one of the best known Australian-set films of the last half-century, Walkabout has a way of sneaking up on you at first viewing. That was the case when I saw it for the first time, with my mother, on its second UK television broadcast on BBC1 on 22 January 1979, staying up to the end, just before eleven o'clock on a school night, at the age of fourteen. Although I knew what the film was about, in plot terms anyway, and had heard the name of its director/cinematographer Nicolas Roeg, when the film started, with its montage of Sydney scenes cut to Stockhausen's Hymnen and some didgeridoo. I knew I'd never seen anything like it before. It was Roeg's second film as director, and first solo directing credit, and with his other films from the late 60s to the mid 80s, which I wasn't then old enough to have seen, it formed one of the greatest runs of any British director at any time. Receiving mixed reviews at the time, and not a commercial success, Walkabout is a film which has lasted.

Roeg had entered the film industry after school, following the traditional path from making the tea to joining the camera crew. He became a cinematographer in 1961. He soon became one of the leading directors of photography in Britain at the time, particularly for his work in colour, but his career as such lasted just over a decade. His cinematography graced such films as The Masque of the Red Death, Fahrenheit 451, Far from the Madding Crowd and Petulia, the last-named, directed by Richard Lester, featuring the kind of free-associating cutting across time and space which would be a trademark of Roeg's own directing work. That chance came when he was paired with writer Donald Cammell and they both directed Performance. That film proved hugely controversial, with Warner Bros shelving it for two years before it was finally released. While it was still on the shelf and being re-edited, Roeg had moved on to Walkabout, which he had been planning for some time by that point. He first read the novel while on location in Australia as camera operator for the 1960 film The Sundowners.

Donald Gordon Payne wrote under pseudonyms for the sake of privacy. He wrote SF and fantasy under the name Ian Cameron, and one of these novels, The Lost Ones, later became the Disney film The Island at the Top of the World. For his second novel Walkabout, originally published as The Children in 1959, he used the name James Vance Marshall, which he borrowed with permission from an Australian outback explorer of the same name on whose works he drew heavily for his research. Reading the novel Walkabout in the wake of the film is a strange experience. It's a very short novel, a novella really by adult standards, and very much written in a tradition of children's fiction which seems more than a little paternalistic nowadays. There are a lot of differences between novel and film. The two children, unnamed in the film, are Americans rather than British and are called Mary and Peter. They are stranded in the outback due to a plane crash rather than their father's suicide. They are trying to reach their uncle, who lives in Adelaide. (Some of this survives in the film script, with the girl talking about reaching their home in Adelaide, which is odd when the opening scenes are clearly set in Sydney.) While attraction between Mary and the aboriginal boy is hinted at in the novel, his death comes from catching the boy's cold. As a novel, it skews a lot younger than the film does, which is not young-child-friendly.

The script was written by Edward Bond, then as now a leading if often controversial playwright but then in a shortlived career as a screenwriter. (He'd contributed English dialogue to Blowup and would provide additional dialogue for Nicholas and Alexandra, but his only solo film scripts are this one and his 1969 adaptation of Vladimir Nabokov's Laughter in the Dark.) His original script for Walkabout was a mere fourteen pages long. Roeg expanded it to sixty-five pages for its first draft (of which more, see below). But then this isn't a writer's film: Roeg uses Bond's script and Marshall's novel as a launchpad for his own, rapidly developing way of telling his stories. What has sometimes made Roeg's films puzzling, and at times hard to follow for those more used to conventional filmmaking, is that he tells his stories via visual means when at all possible. Show, don't tell. For example, we don't have an explanation as to why the children's father acts as he does, but there are hints. Early on, we see him at his place of work, pushed to frame right by endless modern buildings in an Antonioniesque composition, his alienation conveyed visually. A close shot of the girl bending over in her short school uniform skirt is preceded and followed by a shot of her father in the car. Does he harbour incestuous desires for her? The hard stare she gives him shortly afterwards suggests she's aware of this to some extent. There’s a later reference to his being a drinker, which is something even his young son has picked up on. (And he’s played by a man who was a real-life alcoholic.) So this makes Walkabout a film where a young woman rebuffs taboo advances from not just one but two males, both of whom then kill themselves. She doesn't seem surprised that he has gone off the deep end, and her first impulse is to protect her younger brother. This stylistic approach doesn't always come off, and some sequences remain ones to puzzle over a little. Some of Roeg's devices seem a little selfconscious, such as wipes resembling turning pages as the boy tells a story. Other than the documentary Glastonbury Fayre (1973), this was Roeg's final credit as a cinematographer. With Don't Look Now, the role was taken by Anthony Richmond, who is credited with “special photography” on Walkabout.

As with most of Roeg’s film, time is elastic, and so, it implies, is memory. As the film ends, the girl is back home in Sydney, seemingly in the home she lived in with her parents. (What happened to her mother, whom we glimpse near the start, is unknown.) She’s still played by Agutter, though is clearly older, wearing makeup. As her husband (played by John Illingworth, who was part of the camera crew) talks about his day at work, she remembers the days in the desert, with her brother and the aboriginal boy. With a reading from A.E. Housman’s poem “A Shropshire Lad” on the soundtrack, it’s a romanticised memory of what had been an ordeal, and a past which, in the words of the poem, a land of lost content we cannot revisit. It’s a bleak ending.

Walkabout may have a production company with a Sydney address, but it was funded from the US. Principal photography took place between August and December 1969, mostly in the Northern Territory and mostly in chronological order. (At one point, the children's radio announces that “today” is Armistice Day, that is 11 November. This may have been a live broadcast at the time of shooting.) Jenny Agutter turned seventeen during the shoot. Playing her brother was Roeg's son Luc, now a film producer (who would hire his own father more than once), billed as “Lucien John”, aged seven at the time of filming. David Gulpilil (misspelled “Gumpilil” in the credits) was sixteen and had never acted before. Roeg was taken by his ability as a tribal dancer while scouting locations, and cast him, so beginning Gulpilil's distinguished career which continues to this day. He barely spoke English at the time of the film's production.

Walkabout opened in the USA (in a version cut by some five minutes) in July 1971 and in October of the same year in Australia and the UK. Walkabout stands near the beginning of the resurgence with another film with a foreign director, the US/Australian coproduction Wake in Fright (retitled Outback overseas). In fact, the two films were in British cinemas at the same time, being released three weeks apart in the same month. In another link, three actors are in both films: John Meillon, Robert McDarra (spelled McDara in the Walkabout credits) and Carlo Manchini. Both films played at the 1971 Cannes Film Festival but neither won, with the Palme d'Or going to The Go-Between.

Walkabout was not a commercial success – in the cinema of its day it probably seemed a little too strange and hard to approach, but like many of Roeg's films it soon gained a cult following and has grown in people's estimation over the years.

THE DISC

There have been earlier DVD and Blu-ray releases of Walkabout, and the above is a revised version of the review I wrote for Umbrella’s Australian edition in 2019. Second Sight’s limited edition is a Region B Blu-ray. The film was given a AA certificate (restricted to those aged fourteen and over) on its original release and it is now a 12. Completists may wish to hang on to their copies of earlier editions, as the Nicolas Roeg/Jenny Agutter commentary originally recorded for Criterion hasn’t been carried over to this new release. In all other respects, this edition makes all previous ones redundant, and is one of the disc releases of the year.

The Blu-ray transfer is in the ratio of 1.78:1 (close to the 1.75:1 or 1.85:1 it would have been shown at in cinemas). It is derived from a 4K scan of the original negative. While I thought the transfer on the Umbrella release was good enough, this is better: it’s sharper, the colours stronger and shadow detail more apparent. Grain is plentiful and filmlike.

The soundtrack is the original mono, and is clear and well-balanced. English subtitles are available for the hard-of-hearing.

The extras on the disc begin with a new commentary, with David Thompson and Luc Roeg. Thompson gets most of it, discussing the film and its themes, pointing out its similarities to other films, not just by Roeg. (Age of Consent gets a mention, with its similarly rhapsodic sequences of its young female star swimming nude.) Luc Roeg contributes his memories of the shoot. Thompson gets a few facts wrong, claiming that David Gulpilil’s age is unknown, but he has an accredited date of birth. He also misidentifies the actor playing the husband at the end of the film. He also repeats Nicolas Roeg’s story that the Aboriginal’s dialogue in the script was rendered as “XXXX” throughout, but that was not actually the case in the first draft script, see below. All told, this is a commentary worth listening to, and it complements the earlier Roeg Senior/Agutter commentary well.

The extras continue with new interviews with producer Si Litvinoff (9:48), Luc Roeg (11:07), Jenny Agutter (19:20) and Danny Boyle (18:31). Litvinoff, now ninety years old, says that Walkabout is a masterpiece and the film he’s proudest of amongst those he made. Roeg Junior’s talk inevitably overlaps with the commentary to some extent, but Agutter fills in detail not available elsewhere. She was first attached to the film at the age of fourteen, with Roeg’s second son Nico to play her brother. When it was made, two years later, she was now sixteen, which is more appropriate for the film (though older than Mary is in the novel). Nico Roeg was then too old, so his younger brother Luc took the role. Agutter speaks warmly about Nicolas Roeg and her memories of the production, and of working with David Gulpilil, who left Australia for the first time to attend the film’s premiere in Cannes. Boyle’s piece is more of an appreciation of Roeg, who he regards as one of the great British directors (alongside possibly only Powell and Pressburger) and an iconoclast, with the run of six films over a dozen years (from Performance to Eureka) one of the finest of any filmmaker. As a filmmaker himself, he also discusses elements of Roeg’s techniques, such as his use of zoom lenses and of sound.

Also on the disc is a Q & A from 2011 at the BFI Southbank (16:55) after a screening of Walkabout, interviewer unidentified but interviewees being Nicolas and Luc Roeg and Jenny Agutter. Finally, there’s a short video introduction by Nicolas Roeg (3:54), which concentrates more on the process of taking the film from its script to its realisation.

This limited edition also includes three books inside the slipcase, all with uniform covers. One is a reprint of the original novel. The second is a reproduction of the first draft screenplay. What is noticeable is how much of the film and its dialogue is already in this script. However, there are some notable differences. At this stage, the two children still have names (Susan and Tommy) and the opening and closing scenes take place in London. Also, the “Abo” (as the script unfortunately calls him) has lines in English, even if they were to be delivered in his native language – and are untranslated in the final film. The script has a story credit for Roeg and Edward Bond which the film doesn’t have, with the script credited to Bond alone.

The third booklet contains four essays. “Walkabout: Fifty Years Later” by Daniel Bird, is an overview of the film and considers the somewhat controversial view of Aboriginals, as they are certainly othered in this film, and it’s certainly a white view of them. Sophie Monks Kaufman gives a more personal view of the film, one coloured by the fact that Roeg died while she was writing it: she also brings in the effect of later Roeg star David Bowie’s passing. Simon Abrams considers Roeg’s use of free association and Bird returns to examine his use of time. The booklet also includes film credits and plenty of stills.