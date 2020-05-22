The Specialists Review

3 minute read
Posted by Jon Meakin Published
The Specialists Review

1969's The Specialists (Gli Specialisti) is an odd film even for the delightfully insolent Spaghetti Western sub-genre. Sergio Corbucci was like Sergio Leone’s unruly cousin, with a penchant for violence and motifs of death and the macabre that made Leone look romantic, however, he pulls most of his punches here. While Leone is a strong influence on Quentin Tarantino, so too is Corbucci, arguably embodying Tarantino’s more grungy aesthetic. It was Corbucci he honoured by naming a film after Django

While it finds Corbucci almost running on auto-pilot, this little mongrel of a film has still left an indelible mark. The plot is, once more, a play on Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo, yet it’s interesting that Clint Eastwood’s Pale Rider, High Plains Drifter and Unforgiven all feature a similar storyline but with the same sense of foreboding, even supernatural, that haunts The Specialists. You can also draw a line from this film directly to Sam Peckinpah’s seminal and violent The Wild Bunch

Notorious gunfighter Hud Dixon (Johnny Hallyday) arrives in Blackstone, a town where his brother was wrongfully accused and lynched for robbing a bank. As Hud seeks revenge and the stolen loot, he has to contend with an idealistic sheriff, a beautiful and seductive female banker, a corrupt businessman and a one-armed Mexican bandit. And some hippies.

Tough, scrappy but routine, The Specialists does have its moments of astonishingly staged gun play and Corbucci’s audacious, often harsh editing stands out. It runs out of steam before the protracted end although there is imagery here that you're unlikely to find in any other Western. The superb 4K restoration makes the most of Dario Di Palma’s beautiful photography even if it also betrays a meagre production; nevertheless one that serves the nihilistic story well. French singer and actor Johnny Hallyday is no Clint, but is still suitably impassive, with a deadly stare, and his slight frame and fair complexion puts him at dangerous odds with the stoic Sheriff (Gastone Moschin - Don Fanucci from The Godfather Part II). Françoise Fabian does well with an underwritten and unnecessarily sexualised role. The gang of hippies though, we could all do without.

This underrated film is definitely worth seeing - it’s still a Sergio Corbucci Western - but what really pushes Eureka's prestige release over the line is the feature-length commentary by Alex Cox. Regardless of the subject, Cox is always worth listening to and the Corbucci oeuvre is fertile ground for his own filmmaking style. Also included is an excellent interview with author and Spaghetti Western expert Austin Fisher (Radical Frontiers in the Spaghetti Western: Politics, Violence & Popular Italian Cinema). So while, perhaps, one of Eureka’s lighter releases, the extra features are well chosen and essential to anyone with even a passing interest in the genre. 

This limited release contains an O-card slipcase, 1080p presentation from a new 4K source, restored Italian and French audio and a rare English dub track, and Collector's Booklet (first run of 2000 units) featuring new writing by Westerns authority Howard Hughes.

Film
6 out of 10
Video
8 out of 10
Audio
7 out of 10
Extras
5 out of 10
Overall

Sergio Corbucci's The Specialists lacks enthusiasm but is well worth seeing and Eureka!'s limited edition release contains a superb Alex Cox commentary.

7

out of 10

The Specialists (1969)
Dir: Sergio Corbucci | Cast: Françoise Fabian, Gastone Moschin, Johnny Hallyday, Sylvie Fennec | Writers: Sabatino Ciuffini (story and screenplay), Sergio Corbucci (story and screenplay)

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Alex Cox, Austin Fisher, Clint, Corbucci, Dario Di Palma, Django, Dollars, Don Fanucci, Eastwood, Francoise Fabian, Françoise Fabian, French, Gastone Moschin, Gastone Moschin, Godfather Part II, gunfight, High Plains Drifter, Italian, Johnny Hallyday, Johnny Hallyday, Kurosawa, Leone, macabre, Pale Rider, Peckinpah, Ringo, Sergio, Sergio Corbucci, Spaghetti, Sylvie Fennec, Tarantino, The Specialists, The Specialists (1969), The Wild Bunch, Unforgiven, Western, Western, Yojimbo
Category Blu-ray Review

Latest Articles