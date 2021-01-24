The Last Wave Blu-ray Review

Freak weather hits Australia, with hailstones falling in the Outback and torrential rains drenching Sydney. Lawyer David Burton (Richard Chamberlain) has a recurring dream of an Indigenous man holding out a stone towards him. David takes on a case of a group of Indigenous people accused of being involved in a ritual killing. One of the defendants is Chris Lee (David Gulpilil, billed here by surname only). As David investigates further, he learns more about himself and the nature of the strange visions and dreams he has.

Peter Weir’s follow-up to Picnic at Hanging Rock, The Last Wave is a mixed bag: a film where individual parts are so strong that you can almost overlook shortcomings in other areas. Picnic was Weir’s second feature (third if you count the 50-minuter Homesdale). While the Australian film industry was slowly undergoing a revival, many of the popular hits were ‘ocker comedies’ (the likes of Stork and The Adventures of Barry McKenzie) which critics treated with disdain, to say the least. On the other hand, the critical successes such as Wake in Fright (released as Outback overseas) and Walkabout, both in fact foreign co-productions, had not done well at the box office. Picnic managed to do both: a film which could have been solidly arthouse in other hands, made in such a way that it did connect with a commercial audience.

While Picnic was based on a novel (by Joan Lindsay), The Last Wave is an original story, written by Weir, Tony Morphett and Petru Popescu. The film continues the mystical themes of Picnic, this time in a contemporary city setting – Sydney - although due to funding from the South Australian Film Corporation much of it was shot in Adelaide. David, like many of Weir’s lead characters, is a man who learns to see into an alternative, larger reality than he did before, a breakthrough that’s not without his price. To his defendants, the Indigenous people living in tunnels under the city, David is a mulkurul: a visionary almost despite himself. Like Donald Sutherland in Don’t Look Now, he has a gift that he wasn’t aware of. Although, unlike Sutherland’s character, he doesn’t reject this gift, which has tragic consequences, his acceptance of it causes the break-up of his marriage to Annie (Olivia Hamnett), and puts his career at risk and even his life. Heady, ambitious stuff.

On the plus side is Weir’s compelling sense of place and a uncanny, numinous atmosphere. He’s helped no end by Russell Boyd’s camerawork, all blues, greys and browns in sharp contrast to the golden hues of Picnic. Some of the imagery, such as David’s visions of a submerged Sydney, stay with you. By this time, partly due to the success of his earlier film, the American majors were taking notice of the new talent emerging in Australia, which led to United Artists part-financing The Last Wave. The casting of Richard Chamberlain may have been a concession to the American market, as was the presence of Kirk Douglas in 1982’s The Man from Snowy River, a huge domestic hit. Much of the time Chamberlain has been a bland actor, content to get by on his good looks in undemanding material. But here he gives one of his best performances, helping to carry the film onwards even while the narrative falters in places.

The Indigenous actors, led by Gulpilil and Nandjiwarra Amagula (a magistrate in real life, playing Charlie), were consulted at every stage to ensure their portrayal was both sensitive and accurate. (The Sydney tunnel-dwellers are fiction, though.) The film could be accused of sentimentality and white-liberal piety: is it more acceptable to put someone to death with a killing bone than with a gun or a knife? To be fair, it does address this question, though leaves it unanswered. However, it might be that the mystical themes it pursues can’t easily be contained within a traditional narrative structure. (If you want to avoid a possible spoiler, please skip to the next paragraph.)

The ending is both too protracted and not long enough. If it isn’t entirely satisfying, it’s hard to think of one that might be, as it is open-ended, with David given a vision of the Last Wave of the title, which will destroy the world and enable a new beginning. Is David dead? What happens now? We don’t know, and this time the lack of a narrative closure doesn’t quite work. Screenwriter David Williamson’s input to Weir’s next two features, Gallipoli and The Year of Living Dangerously, certainly gave the films a firmer structure than before, but moved Weir towards more realistic, sociopolitical themes. While traces of Weir’s mystical side remained, in the films made in the USA beginning with Witness, it only really reappeared in force with Fearless and The Truman Show. However, what is on screen isn’t quite enough - you certainly don’t want too much of it spelled out. In that contradiction lies the strange fascination of The Last Wave.

The film opened in Australia on December 15, 1977. It was a success, not to the same extent as Picnic, but takings of $1.258m at the local box office is nothing to complain about for a film that straddles the line between commercial and arthouse in a country whose cinemagoers have often disdained their local product. Despite contributing to the financing, United Artists declined to release the film in the States, selling it on to another distributor who put it out under the title Black Rain - not to be mistaken for any of the other films of that title. United Artists did release The Last Wave in the UK, on August 4, 1978. At the Australian Film Institute Awards (now the AACTA Awards), The Last Wave won for Best Sound and for Boyd’s cinematography. It received five other nominations, for Weir, Chamberlain, the screenplay, Charles Wain’s music score and Max Lemon’s editing, but not for Best Film, which was won by Newsfront.

THE DISC

Umbrella’s all-regions Blu-ray of The Last Wave kicks off their sub-label Sunburnt Screens, and comes with an Australian PG certificate. In the UK it was given a AA (restricted to fourteen and over) for its cinema release. It hasn’t been submitted to the BBFC since, but nowadays a 12 would be most likely.

The Blu-ray transfer is based on a 4K restoration from the 35mm internegative. As someone who has seen it in a cinema in a 35mm print, I can say the transfer is very good indeed, sharp and colourful and with plenty of filmlike grain, and faithful to Boyd’s grey/blue/green colour palette (except in the opening scenes in the Outback sunshine, where yellows dominate). The transfer is in the original ratio of 1.85:1.

The Last Wave was released in cinemas with a mono soundtrack. While in the past, Weir has chosen to remix the soundtracks of most of his mono films into 5.1, here we have the original mono, which is clear and well-balanced. English subtitles for the hard of hearing are available.

Weir isn’t present, except incidentally, among the disc extras (he was interviewed for Criterion’s DVD, which I reviewed for this site in 2003 here, so completists may wish to hang on to their copy). These begin with three new interviews, all of which follow the format of an onscreen text question followed by the interviewee’s answer to camera. The first is with Jim McElroy (38:16), who produced the film with his twin brother Hal. This interview covers a lot of ground, beginning with the McElroys’ early career to talking about the film in question, ending with an account of his visit to Iran where the film won a major prize. He praises Russell Boyd as one of the defining forces in creating the look of 1970s Australian cinema.

The now-retired Boyd is next (24:39), who looks back on what was his seventh feature film, second of six collaborations with Weir and his second AFI Award-winner (previously not Picnic surprisingly but Break of Day, followed by a third for Gallipoli). He pays tribute to his crew, particularly camera operator John Seale, who has become a distinguished cinematographer in his own right. This interview isn’t too technical, although Boyd does discuss the use of lenses, such as using long ones to make the actors stand out from the backgrounds.

Finally, Paul Harris of the Film Buffs’ Forecast interviews Richard Chamberlain (22:11). Unlike the other interviews, this one took place online while in lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic, so there’s a note saying that video and sound may not be optimal. Chamberlain, now eighty-six, remembers the film well, and enjoyed the experience though regrets that he didn’t spend more time exploring Australia while he was there. He was particularly close to his co-star Olivia Hamnett (who died in 2001, aged fifty-eight).

Next up is an extract from the documentary 1980 David Gulpilil: Walkabout to Hollywood (7:05), which includes both the actor and also Peter Weir (briefly interviewed here) amongst the disc’s extras, given that they don’t participate otherwise. The whole documentary will be released on DVD by Umbrella on February 17, 2021.

David Stratton introduces The Last Wave at a screening at ACMI in Melbourne in 2010 (3:39). As director of the Sydney Film Festival in the 1970s, Stratton had showcased the work of many of the leading directors of the film revival, Weir among them. They had become friends and Stratton tells an anecdote about how he had been invited to observe production shoots, which involved a dining scene shot in a real house. It was so cramped that the only way Stratton could keep out of the way was to hide under the table.

Brian Trenchard-Smith made trailers for many of the major 1970s Australian films. The Last Wave was one of them, for which he received a credit as “promotional consultant”. In a short feature for Trailers from Hell (3:39), he talks through his approach to cutting the trailer, which is also on this disc (2:51). Finally, there is an image gallery, including poster artwork, the initial pitch document, stills, the award it won at the Teheran Film Festival, the cover of the novelisation and the film’s press kit.

The Last Wave is available to own now on Blu-ray.