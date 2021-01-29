Marlene Dietrich at Universal 1940-1942 Blu-ray Review

A film star is a creation of light and shadow, of film grain and of production and costume design, and Marlene Dietrich understood this more than most. Born in 1901, Marie Magdalene Dietrich began her career on stage and moved into film in the silent era in Germany. Sound gave her a further weapon in her armoury, not least her contralto singing voice and her German accent, which stood out in the English-language films she made for most of the career. She became a star with her first talkie, The Blue Angel, and it brought her director Josef von Sternberg into prominence. She followed von Sternberg to Hollywood, and they made six more films together there, forming one of the great director/actress collaborations in cinema. It was a close partnership, and almost exclusive, with Dietrich making just one film for another director before she and von Sternberg parted ways.

The last two films with von Sternberg had not been commercial successes, and for a while her popularity with the public waned, However, her first film after a two-year break, Destry Rides Again, was a hit. Before and during the war, Dietrich was busy: setting up a fund with other German exiles (such as Billy Wilder) to help those in danger from Nazism to leave the country, selling war bonds, performing for the troops in Europe, as well as continuing to make films. This box set contains four of them.

While she certainly collaborated in the process, Dietrich’s films with von Sternberg made her, and the characters she played, an integrated part of a whole created by her director and some of the finest cinematographers, production designers and costume designers in the business. Away from her Svengali, she still maintained control over her image. Her directors, though certainly not inconsiderable, were not so dominant, and she’s less a part of the overall mise-en-scène than at the forefront. Due to the work of some of the best dress designers of the day, you could watch these films as a showcase for one stunning gown after another.

In the films featured this set, even Dietrich’s first appearances would become an event. She’s called for in Seven Sinners before she first appears, and likewise in Pittsburgh her image (a painting) is toasted before the woman herself is on screen. Producer Joe Pasternak tried to bring Dietrich to Universal Studios in 1930 after watching The Blue Angel, but her contract at the time did not allow it. At the end of the decade, when she was labelled “box office poison”, he courted her again and the result was Destry Rides Again. Seven Sinners was the follow-up.

With shades of Madame Butterfly, Dietrich plays cabaret singer Bijou, who has been asked to leave (to say the least) several South Sea Islands. Orbiting her star is naval deserter “Little Ned” Finnegan (Broderick Crawford) and petty thief/magician Sasha (Mischa Auer). Then she meets naval lieutenant Dan Brent (Wayne) and they fall in love. The director was Tay Garnett, who had started out writing gags for silent comedians and had been a stuntman before taking the director’s chair. Dietrich had casting approval, and Wayne met it, going onto direct three of Dietrich’s films.

Wayne was six years younger than her and had been a jobbing actor for several years, also beginning in the silent era, before having a hit in Stagecoach. He was not the first leading man she had an affair with, and wasn’t the last. With the help of Rudolph Maté’s cinematography and the gowns designed by Irene, the film ensures that its leading lady is glamorous to a fault. She even sings one number in white Navy uniform, harking back to her similar number in Morocco, though she stops short of kissing a woman audience member on the lips. As her rival for Brent’s affections, Dorothy (Anna Lee) barely gets a look in. The film is an adventure shot through with humour, and begins and ends with bar brawls.

The Flame of New Orleans begins with a wide shot of the Mississippi and a wedding dress floating down it. How did it get there? Over the next 79 minutes, we find out. Claire Ledoux (Dietrich) finds herself between the affections of banker Charles (Roland Young) and sailor Robert (Bruce Cabot). This was the third and last time Dietrich worked with Pasternak, but Maté is still in post to light her, and this time she was dressed by René Hubert. The director was René Clair, another European exile in Hollywood, this time from France. The shortish run time is partly due to the Production Code Administration, who ordered two reels removed from the middle. The film is a featherlight concoction and aware of it, but on that level still entertaining.

The Spoilers takes us to the Alaskan Gold rush of 1900, and comes over like a western setting though colder and muddier. This was the fourth (of five) versions of Rex Beach’s novel, and centres on a love triangle between saloon keeper Cherry (Dietrich), Glennister (Wayne), McNamara (Randolph Scott) with Helen (Margaret Lindsay) Cherry’s rival for Glennister’s affections, making it a quadrangle. Dietrich was recovering from a broken ankle which had caused production of The Spoilers to be shut down for three weeks. Scott, who like Wayne would become a major star in westerns, plays against type as the villain of the piece. The two men take part in what was then the longest fistfight committed to celluloid, all four minutes of it, shot with fifteen cameras. The director was Ray Enright, a former editor with a flair for shooting action.

THE DISCS

This BFI release comprises four Blu-ray discs, all encoded for Region B only. Seven Sinners and The Spoilers give the set its PG certificate, with the other two films rated U.

All four films were shot in black and white, and the Blu-ray transfers are in the correct 1.37:1 ratio. Grain and contrast are spot-on, with only some very minor damage on display.

The soundtracks are the original mono, and are clear and well balanced. English subtitles are available for the hard-of-hearing. For all four films, you have the option of listening to the isolated music and effects tracks.

The main extras on the discs are commentaries on all films. For Seven Sinners, it’s a team effort by David Del Valle and C Courtney Joyner, who provide a comprehensive and enthusiastic chat. The Flame of New Orleans has Lee Gambin and Rutanya Alda, recorded separately and edited together, mostly in sections of fifteen minutes or so. Toby Roan, solo on The Spoilers, does tend to spend too much time with career recaps of people as they appear on screen, but has interesting things to say. As does Pamela Hutchinson, solo for Pittsburgh, talking much about the film’s significance as part of Hollywood’s war effort.

Also on the discs are self-navigating image galleries, running 4:56. 8:36, 3:21 and 4:01 respectively, containing publicity stills and poster designs, many of the latter in colour.

The BFI’s booklet, in the first pressing only, runs to fifty-six pages. It begins with “Dietrich for All Time”, an overview essay by Sarah Wood which concentrates on Dietrich’s management of her own image, in still photography as much as in moving pictures. There follow appreciations of the four films by, respectively, Pamela Hutchinson, So Mayer, Ellen Cheshire and Katy McGahan, with biographies of the four directors all by Philip Kemp. The booklet also contains credits for each film and stills.

Marlene Dietrich at Universal 1940-1942 is available to own now on Blu-ray: