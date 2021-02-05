Link Blu-ray Review

Inspired by a National Geographic article by leading primatologist Jane Goodhall about violence among chimpanzees, Link reunited Australian director Richard Franklin with prolific screenwriter Everett de Roche. The pair had collaborated successfully before with cult favourites Patrick and Roadgames, so were now keen to develop a thriller involving chimps that they had discussed years before. Had circumstances been different, Link would have been shot in Australia, joining a long list of other wild Ozploitation epics from that era. That turned out not to be the case, with Franklin unable to get funding back home, he eventually made Link in the UK backed by EMI.

The story casts Terence Stamp as eccentric professor Philip, who is diligently studying the behaviour of chimps, based on a remote sprawling mansion by the coast. These primates include the unpredictable Voodoo and Imp – who it seems has a penchant to escape and prey upon birds, or any small creatures for that matter. Their newly acquired skills even enable them to communicate via computer, by pressing shapes on an oversized keyboard that represent words. Serving as the professor’s butler is Link, a smartly dressed middle-aged Orangutan, procured from a circus and smartest of the bunch. He chomps contentedly on cigars and at first glance seems docile enough, but below the surface lurks a much darker side to his nature.

When eager zoology student Jane Chase (an engaging early role for Elisabeth Shue) joins Phillip with his studies, he candidly warns about the dangers associated with his hirsute companions. An anecdote reveals that they have tremendous strength and can tear off limbs or other body parts – ouch! Link is a “master of fire” Phillip proudly tells Chase at one point, as the ape compliantly strikes a match - not a comforting sign. If you are expecting things to go awry, that is exactly what happens very soon, as the professor mysteriously disappears leaving his inexperienced student in charge – and with Link becoming increasingly hostile towards her.

The real stars of the show are the remarkable apes – brilliantly trained by veteran Ray Berwick, who had previously worked on Hitchcock’s The Birds. Link (played by Locke) provides some extraordinary facial expressions, including a strange scene where he walks in on Chase as she attempts to take a bath, the camera focussed on his face as he stands leering at her. Modern technology would now advocate mo-cap to bring the primates to life, employing the gifted services of Andy Serkis, though clearly that was not an option at the time. Franklin had elected not to simply use actors dressed in ape suits – except for a few long shots, but using the real thing brought a host of challenges. Strict quarantine rules dictated that exterior scenes involving apes had to be recreated on a huge soundstage at Shepperton Studios, while real exteriors were filmed elsewhere in Scotland – though it is seamlessly edited together.

The screenplay does stretch credibility, often blatantly foreshadowing what will occur later. Hitchcock disciple Franklin works hard to build suspense, with varying degrees of success. The strongest moments come later as the ferocious Link attempts to hunt down his prey through the mansion, smashing through doors in the process, or even crawling along voids under the floor. The accompanying synth score by Jerry Goldsmith’s could not sound any more '80s, yet perfectly suits the odd tone of the film, especially as it descends into chaos.

While Link is flawed and not horrifying enough to satisfy hardened genre fans, it is surprisingly good fun. Watch for some amusing film references thrown in for good measure, like the opening sequence where a couple are shown watching television, as something prowls around outside and climbs the trellis. As we focus on the TV screen, it is showing the “Hot Voodoo” scene in Blonde Venus, just as Marlene Dietrich emerges from an ape suit. Perhaps the film’s biggest asset though is the terrific camerawork by renowned Australian DoP Mike Molloy – who had previously worked with Kubrick, here providing some imaginative framing and POV shots. At times we're peering through a gaping hole, or even treated to an ape’s view dangling from a chandelier.

The Disc

Link makes its HD debut in the UK, sourced from Studiocanal’s sparkling new 4K remaster and presented in an aspect ratio of 1.66:1. The disc is region B locked.

The original UK cinema release of Link had a running time of approx. 115 mins, though this edition is the shortened 103 min cut that has been more widely available ever since (identical to earlier VHS and DVD releases in the UK). Although this was financed by EMI Films, early US release prints bear the Cannon logo at the beginning. However, they were not involved with this film’s production, only acquiring it for distribution in some territories.

Originally rated “15” in the UK, Link was recently resubmitted to the BBFC and lowered to a “12” certificate.

The vibrant 1080p image is significantly sharper compared to previous DVD editions, exhibiting plenty of fine detail noticeable especially in clothing and accoutrements around the mansion. Darker scenes are well handled, with solid deep blacks and only a fine layer of filmic grain. It is worth noting how well the elaborate sets and special effects hold up under the scrutiny of HD.

The audio is presented in Dolby Digital 2.0, doing an effective job at both delivering Goldsmith’s energetic score and providing crucial vigour for the various set-pieces. Dialogue is well-defined throughout. English SDH are included.

Extras

Included are a decent selection of extras, most of which appeared on an earlier 2019 US edition from Kino Lorber.

Audio commentary by film historian Lee Gambin and film critic Jarret Gahan

Musings on the Mysteries of Link (20:16): Unique to this UK edition is an insightful discussion about the film with horror expert Anna Bogutskaya.

Deleted Workprint Scenes (24:25): Despite being rough in quality, it is interesting to see this collection of sequences that were omitted from the final cut.

Audio Interview with director Richard Franklin (4:44): A short but informative conversation about the film’s production.

Jerry Goldsmith demo of the Link theme (3:05)

Original UK theatrical teaser trailer (1:19)

