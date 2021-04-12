Dingo Blu-ray Review

John Anderson is growing up in the small outback town of Poona Flat. Then, one day, his life changes as a plane makes an unscheduled landing. Inside are jazz trumpeter Billy Cross (Miles Davis) and his band, and before they depart they play an impromptu concert. Overwhelmed, John offers his appreciation to Billy, who tells him to look him up if he’s ever in Paris. Some twenty years later, John, nicknamed Dingo (Colin Friels), is still in Poona Flats, working as a handyman, given to practising his trumpet in the bush, and leader of a local band called Dingo and the Dusters. He’s married to Janie (Helen Buday) and they have two daughters. But something is missing in his life, and that something is on the other side of the world, in Paris...

Dingo is a jazz film, not least in the presence of the legendary trumpeter and bandleader Miles Davis, in his only cinema lead acting role. It’s in the music (by Davis and Michel Legrand) which pervades the soundtrack, with the plot, such as it is, making way for performance for several minutes at the time). It’s in the feel of the film, and its editing rhythm.

binary comment

This was Rolf de Heer’s third cinema feature (plus two shorts and a TV movie) and it remains one of his least-seen. De Heer, born in the Netherlands in 1951, has been one of the most versatile and hard-to-pin-down film directors in Australia, and the range of his career and the subject matter he has worked in is not easy to get a handle on, not helped by the fact – in the UK especially – that much of it is not easy to see. In career chronology, it came between films which did have UK cinema releases, the science fiction film Incident at Raven’s Gate (known as Encounter at Raven’s Gate outside Australia) and the less readily describable Bad Boy Bubby, which attracted a cult following pretty much from release. Unfortunately, partly due to circumstances out of the filmmakers’ control, Dingo vanished from sight and, like de Heer’s debut, the children’s film Tale of a Tiger (1984) has so far completely bypassed UK distribution. A one-off showing in London in 2018 (which I attended) may have been its first in this country but if not certainly one of very few.

Though Miles Davis is a star name, it’s not as an actor but as a presence (when he’s not being a musician), and other than at the start and in the last third of the film – when the action shifts from Australia to Paris – de Heer and his screenwriter Max Rosenberg (who had previously written Raven’s Gate) wisely limit his screen time. Davis’s previous cinematic contributions include the score that he and his band improvised for the Louis Malle film Lift to the Scaffold (L’ascenseur de l’échafaud, 1958) but other than appearing on screen as himself, a cameo as a street musician in Scrooged and a guest role in Miami Vice as a pimp, Dingo remains his only acting role.

The lead role and title character is that of Colin Friels, and the story the film hangs on is a fairytale of pursuing your dreams, and by doing so achieving them to some extent. The result may be a little too saccharine for some tastes, and Dingo the person hovers on the borderline of unsympathetic, and maybe immature – at the end of the film he has some explaining to do to his wife, but the film leaves that to happen after it has ended. Friels does hold the film together, including some convincing trumpet-miming. Helen Buday does what she can with her rather thankless wife role. Best known to this day as the leader of the group of children in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, she gives a notable performance in another underseen de Heer film, Alexandra’s Project from 2003, which also has never been released in the UK. In this film, an on-off flirtation with old flame Peter (Joe Petruzzi) adds some mild complications to the plot.

Dingo had its genesis a decade earlier when Australian-based Texan Rosenberg wrote the script. Originally the jazz star and Dingo were to be jazz drummers. If the premise seems unlikely, there was the Australian jazz saxophonist Bernie McGann, who worked as a postman and went off into the bush to practise. Originally Billy lived in New York City, but the very vague similarity between that premise and Crocodile Dundee caused a relocation to Paris. De Heer came on board in 1988 and the film started shooting in March 1990, an official Australian-French coproduction with a mixed crew, including French cinematographer Denis Lenoir. Dingo is an early example of de Heer’s interest in film sound, which went on to include experiments with binaural sound in Bad Boy Bubby and others. Here, sound is as much subjective as not, from the early scene where young John’s townsfolk hear aircraft noise and he can hear music. (Crank your sound system up for this.)

Davis collaborated with Michel Legrand on the music score. The anticipation was that Davis and his band would play concerts to promote the film. Unfortunately, that wasn’t to be: he died on 28 September 1991 at the age of sixty-five. While copyrighted 1990, Dingo opened in Melbourne on 30 January 1992 and a week later in Sydney. The film didn’t find an audience, to say the least, and it could be said that Davis’s and Legrand’s soundtrack album has had a higher profile than the film it comes from. Dingo did pick up several Australian Film Institute award nominations, but won only for its sound recording and music score. It was nominated for Best Film, as was de Heer for Best Director, but lost in both categories to Proof. The film was regarded as a certainty for an Oscar nomination for Best Score, but paperwork errors meant that it didn’t feature on the ballot.

The Disc

Dingo is a release in Umbrella’s Sunburnt Screens line, on a Blu-ray encoded for all regions. It has an Australian PG rating. (If it were ever submitted to the BBFC, the film would receive a 12A for the “occasional coarse language” referred to in the Australian rating.)

The film was released by Umbrella on DVD. Given that this new Blu-ray comes from a 4K restoration supervised by de Heer, you’d suspect there’d be no contest, and you’d be right. The DVD had a further strike against it in that it wasn’t in the correct aspect ratio. Dingo was shot in Super 35 with a common topline. The DVD opens up the matte with additional picture area in the lower half of the frame to a ratio of about 1.78:1, while the Blu-ray is in the intended ratio of 2.35:1. With the new restoration, the improvement in clarity and in the colour palette is palpable.

At least the DVD was NTSC format, so it played at the right speed, vital for a music-based film like this, which had a Dolby Stereo SR soundtrack on its cinema release. The soundtrack is available in DTS-HD MA 5.1, and it’s fine, with the music given due prominence. English hard-of-hearing subtitles are available, and there are onscreen subtitles in yellow for some scenes with French dialogue.

The extras begin with two interviews by Paul Harris of the Film Buff’s Forecast, with Rolf de Heer (33:46) and Helen Buday (15:51). Both were carried out online in July 2020 during lockdown for the Covid-19 pandemic, so video and sound quality are not always optimal, and there are some awkward edits in Buday’s interview. De Heer talks warmly about the film and his involvement with it, and about working with Davis, though he acknowledges the film has flaws. Buday, now based in France, enjoyed her stay in Sandstone, Western Australia, and given the opportunity to stay there or to go to Perth in time off, elected to stay and effectively became an assistant director on the film.

The next item is the only surviving rushes reel, newly digitised and with a commentary by de Heer (18:03), who begins with showing us how a camera operator was trying to keep young John and the approaching airplane both in shot, not succeeding and then falling over backwards. De Heer concludes by saying that after this relatively expensive film, he decided to work on smaller-budgeted subjects that he would have a personal investment in, beginning with Bad Boy Bubby.

The remaining extra is the trailers for Dingo and two other de Heer films released by Umbrella on Blu-ray, Bad Boy Bubby and The Tracker, presented one after the other as a single item running 6:17.