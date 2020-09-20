After the Fox Blu-ray Review

In Egypt, Okra (Akim Tamiroff) steals $3 million worth of gold bullion. The gold needs to be smuggled into Europe, but the only master criminal capable of doing so, Aldo Vanucci (Peter Sellers), is in prison. However, he soon escapes, disguising himself as the prison doctor. Aldo’s younger sister, Gina (Britt Ekland), is an aspiring movie actress. Seeing how crowds idolise visiting American star Tony Powell (Victor Mature), Aldo hatches a plan to bring the gold ashore in plain sight, as part of a film he – as arty director Federico Fabrizi – will make...

“Who is the Fox?” asks the title song, performed by The Hollies over Maurice Binder’s animated opening credits. “I am the Fox,” is the call and response from the band’s guest vocalist for this occasion, Peter Sellers, who is also the star of the film. He is all over this film and you can’t escape him. And if in many of his screen roles before or since he might vanish into character – as Fred Kite in I’m All Right Jack, for example, or Mr Martin in The Battle of the Sexes (released by the BFI earlier this year), or his four roles in two films for Stanley Kubrick, Lolita and Dr Strangelove, say – here you remain aware that you’re watching a performance. That’s despite all the strange accents, the multiple disguises – quite a display of fireworks, but you never escape the knowledge they are still fireworks. Sellers always said that many film stars – Cary Grant, for example – always impressed themselves on their roles, but in his case the funny voices and other accoutrements disguised the fact, that for him, there wasn’t a personality to there. He didn’t exist unless he was acting and clowning. You could read the end of the film as his character no longer sure which one of him he is.

At this point Sellers was now in his forties. He had become a star on radio during the 1950s as one fourth of The Goon Show, before making his cinema debut a year later, and by the time After the Fox was released had just enjoyed success with the Woody Allen-scripted What’s New Pussycat? He successfully adapted to the changing times, catching the mood of the decade and a London which had begun to swing. After the Fox had a lot riding on it with Sellers and his producing partner John Bryan having not long set up Brookfield Productions. Sellers picked Vittorio De Sica to direct – Sellers was a fan of his neo-realist classic Bicycle Thieves and, as actors, the two had worked together in the 1960 comedy, The Millionairess. This was a first film script by Neil Simon, while Burt Bacharach wrote the score, with frequent collaborator Hal David penning the lyrics for the title song. Sellers also gave third billing to his second wife, Britt Ekland, who had just given birth to a daughter. Second billing went to Victor Mature, who gamely sent himself up as a none-too-bright Hollywood star.

After the Fox is glossy mainstream entertainment, but failed at the box office and wasn’t much loved by critics either. That said, more than fifty years later, it’s an amusing diversion energised by Sellers in particular. Mature and Ekland have their moments, but it’s not their show. It contains its fair share of cinematic in-jokes, with De Sica turning up as himself directing a Biblical epic, Sellers’s fast-talking mangled-Italian-accent film producer disguise, with the film he appears to be making a Python-style send-up of a certain type of arthouse movie. In 1966, New Hollywood was a few years away, but with hindsight After the Fox looks like the expensive 'sure thing' venture that by the end of the decade had become a 'sure wasn’t'. Nowadays it looks like a product from the other side of a divide in entertainment history. It’s very broad, and by no means essential, but there are certainly a good few compensations.

THE DISC

After the Fox is a BFI Blu-ray release, encoded for Region B only, and reviewed from a check disc. The film carried a U certificate in 1966 and still carries that rating, as does the additional short feature, The Last Rhino. The other items on this disc are documentaries exempted from BBFC certification.

Shot in Panavision with anamorphic lenses, After the Fox is presented in its original aspect ratio of 2.35:1. Leonida Barboni’s cinematography features the heightened colours common with many films of the time, and given that this is a comedy, everything is bright and sharp. There’s nothing untoward about the transfer on this disc: bright and colourful with grain natural and film-like.

The soundtrack is the original mono, rendered as LPCM 2.0. There’s nothing much to say except that it’s clear, while the dialogue, music and sound effects are well-balanced. English hard-of-hearing subtitles are available for the feature only. Even when turned off, there are occasional subtitles appearing in the bottom black bar translating some on-screen Italian text.

The extras begin with an interview with Britt Ekland (15:14), done by video conference during lockdown at home in Sweden. It takes the form of on-screen text questions followed by her answers, many of them quite short. The interview covers her life and career, including her meeting Sellers and subsequent marriage.

“Peter Sellers: Master of Disguise” (14:30) is a video essay by Vic Pratt on the use of disguise throughout Seller’s career, pointing out there were two sides of Sellers the actor: one who vanished into his character and another who didn’t, his last two films being examples of each, Being There and The Fiendish Plot of Dr Fu Manchu, respectively. Pratt’s voiceover is illustrated by production stills and advertising materials for After the Fox. The trailer (2:48) is also included.

As is often the way with BFI releases, the remaining on-disc extras are more tangential to the film in question, but pick up on aspects of it. These begin with “DDR Magazin Nummer 11” (12:17), a newsreel made in 1962 in the then East Germany, with an English narration, which features Vittorio De Sica visiting the Berliner Ensemble Theatre, in a city then divided by the Wall.

“Robbery” (0:35) is a short skit from 1897 produced by R.W. Paul’s company. The alternative title, “A Wayfarer Compelled Partially to Disrobe”, sums up the plot of what the BFI claims was the first ever heist comedy on film.

The presence of Maurice Denham in the cast of After the Fox is the reason for the inclusion of two items from the archive, presented separately or with a Play All option. Denham’s voice was as much his fortune as his presence on screen, if not more so – see for example the Halas and Batchelor animated film of Animal Farm, for which Denham provided all the voices. And here it’s his voice we hear but not his face we see. The Last Rhino (55:28) is a Children’s Film Foundation production, shot in Kenya in colour (cinematography by John, billed as Johnnie, Coquillon), but postsynched back in England with Denham’s voice amongst others. Young David (David Ellis) has an 'ugh-girls' reaction when his cousin Susan (Susan Millar-Smith, all frilly dresses until she dons a T-shirt and trousers) comes to stay at his father’s game reserve, but soon they join forces to save what might be the last rhinoceros from destruction. Written and directed by Henry Geddes, this is a product of gentler times, with rather stiff acting from the two young leads, neither of whom appear to have made another film. Meanwhile, Denham serves as the narrator of “Go As You Please…. ….In Britain” (17:13, with those ellipses sic), a British Transport Films production from 1975 which sells us the delights of a British Rail tourist ticket, enabling us to see the sights. Or be a trainspotter, if that was your preference.

The BFI’s booklet runs to twenty-four pages. Vic Pratt provides the essay, “An Outsize Character: Peter Sellers and After the Fox” (spoiler warning), giving an overview of the film’s inception, making and reception. Dr Deborah Allison provides a look at Maurice Binder’s title sequence, tracing the changes in fashion that caused a boom in animated credits in the 1960s, along with catchy specially-composed theme songs. Howard Hughes in “Rome from Home: Hollywood on the Tiber” looks at the wave of big-budget films of the time that used Italy as a production base. The booklet also includes full film credits, notes and credits for the extras and on the transfer and stills.