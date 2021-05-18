Battle Royale Limited Edition Review

This month sees the release of Arrow’s impressive Battle Royale Limited Edition boxset, easily the best package of Kinji Fukasaku’s seminal thriller since the last Arrow boxset. Cynical? Nah, but being a collector can be a tad expensive. And this new release in glistening 4K UHD with the rightfully maligned sequel as a questionable bonus is a gorgeous mongrel.

Battle Royale is a modern touchstone of Asian cinema, doing for live action what Akira achieved for Anime. It’s a perfect sampler of the canny mix of sentimentality and ultra-violence that Japan and South Korea handle better than anyone. 21 years after it’s release, Fukasaku’s astonishing film is still brutally relevant. Between the despicable scenes of wanton carnage, where children literally murder one another, are contradictory moments of emotional warmth and humour. The narrative winks knowingly at the audience while throttling another innocent moppet; I know you, it seems to say. Even while cynical, angry politics runs through its veins, it can be oddly uplifting. The Hunger Games is a lazy, obvious comparison to make, but then it is lazy and obvious in comparison.



The story follows a class of 42 students, chosen at random, drugged and dumped on a remote island, to be the latest combatants in the government's Battle Royale initiative. The aim is simple. As punishment for their lack of respect for adults, the kids are to kill one another until only one remains. Weapons are assigned like a lottery. There are no rules. They are compelled to fight by harsh restrictions that will kill them anyway if they run out of time or stay in one place. Their parents have been told, so have fun, says their sadistic teacher, memorably played by Takeshi Kitano.

It is only Asian cinema where you find such consistently ridiculous stories delivered with such heart and confidence to render them viable. Battle Royale is a politically motivated piece, but the characters live a reality with which many of us can identify. Teenage angst and difficult relationships are represented with emotional heft delivered just as strongly as the weaponized metaphors. Tatsuya Fujiwara as Shuya, Aki Maeda as Noriko and Tarō Yamamoto as Kawada are perfectly pitched roles typical of the rest of their class, playing a straight bat regardless of the bloody nonsense surrounding them. Takeshi Kitano lifts the film several more notches in an extraordinary performance and character.

Kitano is one of cinema’s finest actors, but even by his standards, the teacher (also called Kitano) is something else. Unpredictable, yet terrifyingly focused, he really gets under your skin when he’s endearingly charming to the point of being needy. He seems to do so little, yet his is a role with a myriad of shifting tones, often within a single moment.

Also included on this release is the sequel, Battle Royale: Requiem, by the late Kinji Fukasaku’s son, Kenta. Working from his own screenplay, rather than adapted from an original novel like the first film was, it is an angry mess that simply doesn’t work. It’s a brutish, leaden thing, weighed down by anti-West sentiments that derail what plot there is. Kenta’s father was arguably just as political, and such moments are there to be found in Battle Royale, but Requiem loses all subtlety. The extended cut, admirably included in this comprehensive set, adds nothing of note, but if you are a fan it’s inclusion here is a joy.

I viewed this film from the perspective of whether 4K is worth the upgrade. It often is of course, but early scenes, while impressive, were not strikingly must-buy improved. From the bus ride into the mysterious compound, to the tense briefing room via a couple of flashbacks, detail and contrast are excellent, but not striking. The film really springs into life once we’re outdoors and in natural light. What was always a muted film is occasionally beautiful. I never thought of it as colourful, but hitherto disregarded detail now pops. The point of 4K and HDR on a physical disc is usually demonstrated in the fine details that remain distinct even during movement. The greenery of the mountainous island, the texture of abandoned weather-worn buildings and the waves crashing on the shore are phenomenal. David Attenborough would not be out of place narrating some of cinematographer Katsumi Yanagishima’s work for a BBC nature documentary.

Both films are presented with the original Japanese 2.0 soundtrack and the 5.1 remix. Battle Royale is not a shy film and its bombastic nature is represented by liberal use of ‘Requiem, Dies Irae’ as part of original music by Masamichi Amano. Surround effects are muscular and a grand stage is set for a theatre of violence. Dialogue is tight and centred though and quieter scenes, such as reflective flashback moments, are suitably sympathetic.

The extra features from the previous boxset have been transferred over, plus there is a new excellent piece looking at the legacy of Battle Royale, along with both versions of the original film, two versions of the sequel and a consistent set of reflective features to match, and the original soundtrack on CD.

