Jurassic World star still wants Fast and Furious crossover

Universal is one of the top dogs in tinsel town when it comes to cinematic franchises with flicks such as the Jurassic World trilogy, and Fast and Furious movies. However, few of the studio’s blockbuster properties receive the crossover treatment. Now DeWanda Wise, star of the action movie Jurassic World Dominion has a pitch – the Fast universe meets dinosaurs.

In the initial Press tour for Dominion, Wise enthused about the possibility of a Jurassic World and Fast and Furious crossover. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, the actor elaborated on her original statement. “You know what’s really funny about interviews?” Wise said. “Someone will ask you something, and then all that it’s taken like what you actually say. I feel like that happened, because someone was like ‘Oh, what should we cross over?'”

“And I was like, ‘Well it’s Universal. So it makes sense that it would be Fast and Furious. It was in response to a question that I was asked. But also, I maintain my answer because they just went to space. Why not? Anything can happen in the Fast universe. Why not dinosaurs?”

Wise isn’t the first one to discuss the possibility of dinos meeting the beloved fast franchise. During a virtual F9 press conference in 2021, Michelle Rodriguez, who plays the long-running Fast and Furious character Letty Ortiz, commented that a crossover is always possible.

“Once you reach a certain pinnacle, there’s nowhere to go but to cross brand and merge; it’s what big corporations do with each other when they get too big, you know what I mean?” she explained. “You just have to brand and merge with each other. But the only thing standing in the way is lawyers and studios.

“Because, usually, the brands that you’re trying to merge belong to different studios or whatever. But it’s under the same umbrella. I don’t know. I’m just saying. It works.”

Fans can see the next Fast and Furious movie, Fast X, in cinemas come May 19, 2023. We are pretty sure there will be no dinosaurs in that entry, but who knows, maybe a Jurassic Easter egg will be spotted.