Is Jason Momoa playing Dom Toretto’s son in Fast and the Furious?

The Fast and the Furious movies have had some great villains. There’s the techno-psychopath Cypher (Charlize Theron), the deadly assassin Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), and even Dom Toretto’s long-lost brother Jacob (John Cena). Now though, Jason Momoa is set to terrorise the Fast Family.

Don’t go thinking Momoa’s playing some flat-action movie villain, though. He’s promised that his villain will be slightly more complex, describing the character as having issues. “I get to be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while,” Momoa told Variety. “He’s very sadistic and androgynous, and he’s a bit of a peacock. He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He’s definitely got some daddy issues.”

Sund is like a fun guy, but let’s not miss Momoa’s big tease: “He’s definitely got some daddy issues.” We still don’t know who Momoa’s playing; could he be the long-lost son of someone from the Fast family? Specifically, he may be Dom’s son from before he got his life together with Letty.

Now you might think, that’s an absurd suggestion. After all, Momoa’s 43 years old, just 13 years younger than Diesel. So unless Dom went through puberty very early in life, it’s impossible for them to be related, right?

Well, if this were a drama movie trying to win an Oscar, we’d agree. But this is Fast and the Furious. Never forget that this is a franchise that sent a car to space, where people treat car crashes like most would a stubbed toe, and where we’re expected to believe Diesel is a physical match for Dwayne Johnson.

Basically, if it’s impossible, it can happen in the Fast and Furious films. We can’t think why else Momoa would mention “daddy issues”, and this wouldn’t be the first time a Fast and the Furious character was revealed to be long-lost Toretto.

The aforementioned Jacob was introduced as a villain and then turned out to be Dom’s brother, so the series has form. We’ll know for sure when Fast X crashes into theatres; while you wait, why not check out our list of the best thriller movies.