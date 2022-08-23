Nathalie Emmanuel unsure if Fast and Furious can top going to space

Over the years, the Fast and Furious franchise has travelled all around the world, and in the 2021 Fast and Furious movie, F9, the free-wheeling IP finally went to space. But after breaking the cinematic stratosphere, the big question is, can the next film in the series, Fast X, top its predecessor? Actor Nathalie Emmanuel is unsure if it can.

Emmanuel made her debut as the Fast and Furious character Ramsey in the action movie Furious 7 back in 2015. She is tightly tied to the franchise, and, seeing how she was in F9 and is scheduled to return for Fast X, she can compare the two films with first-hand experience. Speaking with Comicbook.com, Emmanuel revealed that after working on both films, she feels that Fast X may not be able to outdo space.

But, fear not, Fast fans, the star did clarify, although we are earthbound in the upcoming thriller movie, Fast X will still be an emotional ride. “Well, I think just the general stakes are higher on a more personal level in this one,” Emmanuel said.

“Can you top going to space?” She continued. “I don’t know, but I think the stakes for this family are just so much higher and so much more serious in this movie. So that’s all I’m going to say because I don’t want to get in trouble.”

Reportedly Fast X is the second to last film in the series, so we are expecting that the emotional story Emmanuel is referring to hits hard as it gets ready to wrap up the long-running story. Fans can see Fast X in theatres come May 19, 2023.

