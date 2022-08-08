Vin Diesel teases Fast and Furious 10 scene at the colosseum

Fast and Furious 10 had a rocky start, with long-time director Justin Lin stepping down following a series of purported disagreements with Fast and Furious cast member Vin Diesel. But now, the engines are fully revving up on the upcoming action movie, which is being marketed as Fast X and directed by Louis Leterrier.

Not much is known yet about the plot, but beloved Fast and Furious characters like Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Ludacris), and Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) are all expected to return along, of course, with Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). We’re also getting some exciting new additions to the Fast X cast such as MCU star Brie Larson and DCEU star Jason Momoa, to name a few.

Filming is ongoing for the new Fast X movie, and with the film being planned as the first of a two-part swansong for the main franchise, we’re expecting a lot of ambitious stunts. And judging by a post on Vin Diesel’s Instagram, it looks like Fast X will definitely be delivering on that front.

In an Instagram picture posted August 6, Diesel, who is also a producer for Fast X, can be seen leaning on a car amid a camera crew. With the crew currently filming in Rome, Italy, you can see the colosseum in the background, which suggests that we will be seeing some pretty amazing stunts.

In text accompanying the post, Diesel wrote, “We’ve come a long way… our crew, our cast, our studio has never stopped reaching higher. Most importantly, you never stopped believing in us. Thank you. Hope to make you proud. All love, Always.”

Among the famous faces hyping up Vin Diesel in the comments was Jordana Brewster, who plays his on-screen sister, Mia Toretto, in the thriller movie series.

Fast X will rev up to theatres on May 23, 2022, and in the meantime, you can watch the Fast and Furious movies on the streaming service Amazon Prime Video — get our free trial here.