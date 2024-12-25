Mariah Carey’s favorite Christmas movie is a certified classic

We all associate certain things with Christmas – ugly sweaters, department store Santas, and annoying commercials – to name just a few. But there’s one name that we connect to Christmas maybe more than any other – Mariah Carey. If you work in retail over the festive period, you may well be cursing her name after hearing “All I Want for Christmas is You” for the five thousandth time.

Carey has become such a Christmas staple that Buzzfeed asked her a series of Christmas questions, such as: where she spends Christmas (Aspen, Colorado to ensure a white Christmas), how she decorates her tree (Charlie Brown – we’re not sure what this means exactly, but it sounds fun!), favorite foods and drinks (cookies, hot cocoa and butterscotch schnapps – while riding a two-horse open sleigh – Carey has to be extra!) and favorite Christmas song (her own, obviously!).

But the most important question for any film fan is of course – what is Mariah Carey’s favorite Christmas movie? “I live for Elf. Also, in general I love movies like Miracle on 34th Street, It’s a Wonderful Life; I like the classics.”

Carey continued; “But I have to say Elf is my favorite, so good. If I could be a female version of that character I would be that Will Ferrell character. It’s the best classic of the last 15 years.”

2003’s Elf has become a Christmas favourite for many families, and Carey isn’t the only one who thinks so. Will Ferrell dipped his tinseled toe back into Christmas movies with Spirited, a spin on A Christmas Carol with Ryan Reynolds.

Carey concludes by making one thing clear; “I’m the queen of festivities, that’s all I can say.” As if there were any doubt.

