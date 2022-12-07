Eddie Murphy really regrets turning down this iconic role

In the 1980s, the young Eddie Murphy skyrocketed from Saturday Night Live to Hollywood fame with a string of smash-hit comedies – 48 Hrs, Trading Places, Beverly Hills Cop, and Coming to America. His fellow SNL players including Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray were also making it big in the world of comedy movies – and they tried to entice Murphy into making Ghostbusters with them. Murphy says he doesn’t regret not being a part of that team, but there is one 80s movie that he does regret turning down.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon in December 2019 about firstly Ghostbusters, Murphy says; “I did Beverly Hills Cop. It wasn’t like I turned it [Ghostbusters] down, in as much as I wasn’t available because I was doing this other movie.”

He then says; “The only movie I turned down that became a big hit was Who Framed Roger Rabbit. I was gonna be the Bob Hoskins dude. I was like; ‘What? Animation and people?! That sounds like bullshit to me!’ Now every time I see it, I feel like an idiot.”

In case you haven’t seen it (shock, horror) or need reminding, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a comedic neo-noir masterpiece in which Hoskins’ private detective Eddie Valiant reluctantly teams up with a cartoon rabbit named Roger who is wanted for murder, and they try to clear his name. Eddie’s investigations lead him to Toon Town, a place he has sworn never to return to, since his brother and partner was murdered by a toon. Roger’s wife is the gorgeous and glamorous Jessica Rabbit – an iconic movie character, if ever there were one.

Eddie Murphy was last seen in 2021’s legacy sequel Coming 2 America and is currently working on Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, which will be the fourth movie in the action comedy series.

