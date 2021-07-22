Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are ready for action in new Dune trailer

After a series of delays to its production, it’s safe to say that we are all eager to see the science fiction movie Dune finally hit the big screen. Now fans have a brand new trailer (featuring some new giant worm footage) to make them even more excited for the upcoming spicy release.

Adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, Dune is an epic sci-fi story following Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), who has stewardship over a deadly desert planet called Arrakis, also known as Dune. The planet holds the universe’s most sort after resource called melange (spice), a drug that extends human life, gives you superhuman abilities, and even turns eyes blue when taken regularly and in high doses. ( shout out to the Fremen)

Director Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) will be heading this new adaptation of Herbert’s space opera, taking over from David Lynch (Mulholland Drive), who previously released a cinematic take on the story back in 1984. Unlike the moody and tonally charged first teaser, released last year, this new full-length trailer shows off some flashy special effects, and stunning sci-fi cinematography as dangerous forces fight for the spice.

You can watch the official trailer here:

Dune is scheduled to have its world premiere on September 3 at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. Warner Bros seem to be banking a lot on the film based on the choice, as previously acclaimed movies like Joker, and Gravity debuted at the same festival years ago. Villeneuve has co-written the script alongside Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, while also serving as co-producer with Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, and Joe Caracciolo Jr.

A few of the star-studded cast set to appear in the feature include Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Dave Bautista as Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Stellan Skarsgard as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen.

Dune is set to release across US and UK cinemas on October 22. It will also be available on the streaming service HBO Max on the same day.