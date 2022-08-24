Dave Bautista is ready to return to Arrakis for Dune 2

Dave Bautista has revealed that he’s just joined the production of Dune: Part Two, which has been filming in Europe since July 2022. The production is mainly based in Budapest, Hungary – which is also a hub for fantasy series such as The Witcher and Shadow & Bone. Director Denis Villeneuve also did some location scouting in Italy for the much-anticipated sequel.

It was obvious when Villeneuve made Dune that it desperately needed a sequel, with him only filming the first half of the first book in Frank Herbert’s science-fiction book series. Characters such as Atreides ally Chani (Zendaya) and villain Glossu Rabban Harkonnen (Bautista) did not get much screen-time, and the film ended very much on a cliffhanger.

But in this day and age, sequels are never guaranteed, so it’s lucky that made Dune $400 million at the theatrical box office, while also landing on HBO Max on the day of release. Fans will look forward to seeing Zendaya, Bautista, and other cast-members come to the forefront more. There are also new additions including Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux, and Austin Butler.

Bautista revealed that he’d joined the production in an Instagram post that showed him shaving in Budapest. He captioned the photos and video with; “If the spice must flow, then the beard must go.”

The second film will see Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Fergurson) training with the Fremen, including Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and Chani on Arrakis, as they prepare their rebellion against the House of Harkonnen. Walken plays the Emperor and Pugh plays his daughter Princess Irulan. Butler plays Baron Harkonnen’s villainous nephew Feyd-Rautha, who was portrayed by Sting (sporting an unforgettable electric blue codpiece) in David Lynch’s movie.

