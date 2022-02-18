Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero may be bringing back Cell

Dragon Ball is infamous for making death less of a permanent end and more of an inconvenience. At this point in the anime series, it’s easier to name the Dragon Ball characters who haven’t been through the afterlife’s revolving doors than haven’t. Even the series most infamous villains have managed to claw their way back to life thanks to reincarnation, Dragon Ball wishes, and literal divine intervention.

Well, almost all the villains have returned. Poor old Cell, Doctor Gero’s most powerful creation (Super 17 isn’t canon, deal with it), hasn’t been seen since Gohan turned his head into mashed potato with a powerful Kamehameha. It seems though, that the ‘perfect’ warrior might be about to make a return in the new anime movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

The latest issue of V-Jump, where the Dragon Ball Super manga is serialised, featured some an update on the upcoming film. It teased that one of the action movie’s biggest characters hasn’t been revealed yet. Speculation immediately amongst fans about who the mystery character may be.

Eagle-eyed fans, however, spotted a clue in the image teasing the surprise character. In the image, Goku can be seen standing on what appears to be an image of Cell (you can see his leg). Of course, nothing’s been confirmed, but there’s circumstantial evidence that supports the theory.

Context: a "big" character still needs to be revealed. The image below is from this month's V-Jump and it's featuring DBS:SH characters in the SDBHGame. The only enemy seen in this picture is Cell (below Goku's foot). This may imply that the unrevealed character is actually Cell. pic.twitter.com/g8LmblSWia — Breh  (@IssaBreh) February 17, 2022

We know that Super Hero will deal with new android enemies – Cell’s favourite food – and the revived Red Ribbon Army who helped create the deadly bio-android. It’s also been reported that Gohan will be the focus of Super Hero, and he and Cell are intrinsically linked.

Dragon Ball Super Season 1 $34.59 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Could we be about to witness the ‘resurrection of C’? Maybe? We’ll know more when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theatres on April 22.