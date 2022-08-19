Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ending and post-credits scene explained

What happens at the end of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Move Goku and Vegeta, this time Gohan and Piccolo are in the spotlight. The new anime movie has the world’s best Namekian stepdad and his honorary stepchild step up to face the Red Ribbon Army.

In this instance, Magenta, the head of Red Ribbon, has orchestrated a pair of androids, the Gammas, to fight Goku and Capsule Corp. Goku and Vegeta are offworld, so Gamma 2 picks a fight with Piccolo instead. Long story short, eventually Gohan is on Red Ribbon’s doorstep to find his kidnapped daughter, and he’s not happy.

Cue a lot of fighting typical of Dragon Ball, with heroes and their opponents alike zipping around at impossible speeds and throwing energy beams at each. You want action? There’s lots of it, and our Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ending explained gets right into. We cover everything in the climactic bout, all the twists, and what it all might mean for Dragon Ball Super season 2. Don’t worry, you don’t need to make any wishes with Shenron, either.

What happens in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero ending?

The ending of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is quite chaotic. As Gohan and Piccolo are defeating the Gammas, Dr Hedo learns that Magenta has tricked him. In a last ditch effort to stop the Z Fighters, Magenta initiates the opening sequence for the new Cell’s pod.

Dr Hedo kills Magenta, but not before the emergency release mechanism is started. Soon, the giant, rebuilt version of Cell is running rampant on the grounds of the Red Ribbon Army. Picollo and Gohan regroup with the Gammas, all switching their attention to this new foe. Goten, Trunks, and Android 18 join in as well, because they really do need all the help they can get.

Even with all their power, it only goes so far. Piccolo, already in his elevated orange form, becomes giant in order to match Cell’s size. The only problem is he’s not actually any stronger, it’s all a scare tactic.

The Gammas point out that Cell’s head is his weakness, and everyone attacks at once in order for Gamma 1 to go for a killshot. They sacrifice themselves by essentially turning their whole body into an energy beam and blasting straight down onto Cell.

Alas, still not enough. It’s all down to Gohan, just as we’ve all known. Piccolo encourages Gohan to unlock his full potential. While struggling to ascend beyond Super Saiyan 2, Gohan thinks of his daughter Pan, and powers up to heights heretofore unknown.

His latest form isn’t Super Saiyan, but something different, with silver hair. Anyway, this is when Cell gets completely wrecked and the day is saved, firmly repeating the Cell Games. Afterward, Piccolo and Gohan briefly talk about their current levels. Dr Hedo and Gamma are remorseful for their actions, and it’s decided they should work for Capsule Corp.

Pan will resume training with Piccolo as well, and Goten and Trunks seem keen to become warriors again. In other words, the Z Fighters are now back in business, with Goten, Trunks, Piccolo, Pan, and Gamma 1, with Gohan and Android 18 in the wings. That’s a formidable group for Dragon Ball Super’s next instalment!

Who happens in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero post-credits scene?

The post-credits scene of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero contains a fun piece of character work between Goku and Vegeta. Absolutely wrecked from their ongoing sparring session that can only end when one or the other can’t get up, Goku admits defeat.

Yes, that’s right – Vegeta finally beats Goku. The Saiyan prince is elated by finally getting a one-up on Kakarot after all these years. A little wink from Goku says it was all to end their little exercise, but that could just be him happy for his rival.

It’s a delightful scene that isn’t necessarily setting up anything urgent for the next movie or saga, instead giving longtime fans something to laugh at. Whis answers Bulma’s call on Beerus’s planet, only to hear everything is sorted now, as Broly and Lemo get emotional over the display they just sat through.

Super Hero feels like a fresh start for Dragon Ball, with a few clever nods along the way. Whatever comes next, there are heroes ready to take it on.