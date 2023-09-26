Donald Sutherland was “offended” by harsh review of this TV series

It's not often that Donald Sutherland gets a negative review for his work, so it's understandable that the actor was hurt by this critique of his TV show.

Donald Sutherland as Patrick Darling in Dirty Sexy Money

Published:

Donald Sutherland

When you’ve built the kind of career that Donald Sutherland has, you can get pretty accustomed to hearing nice things about your work. It’s understandable then, that the esteemed actor was not happy to hear about a negative review for one of his TV shows.

Donald Sutherland has starred in some of the best movies of all time; from the creepy horror film Don’t Look Now, to one of the most underrated and best drama movies of the ’80s, Ordinary People. Then you have his work as one of the best movie villains, President Snow, in the Hunger Games franchise.

It’s a rarity for Sutherland to get a bad review, so you can imagine his shock when he was read some negative comments about his TV show, Dirty Sexy Money.

Anderson Cooper of CBS said: “One critic about a television show you were in said, ‘The question is not just what a class actor like Sutherland is doing in trash like this, but whether Sutherland is actually in a different show entirely.'”

When Sutherland was told this was in relation to Dirty Sexy Money, he replied: “Oh, excuse me. That’s not trash. That was a really, really good show. Oh. I’m offended.”

Funnily enough, Cooper then asks Sutherland if he watched Dirty Sexy Money and the latter admits he didn’t get around to catching his own show. But, he still knows it was good, and why? “Because I was in it,” Sutherland responds. “I don’t mean it was good because I was in it. I mean… because doing it, you knew it was good. And you knew from the response of people on the street.”

YouTube Thumbnail

One of the best TV series of all time, Dirty Sexy Money is not, but perhaps trash is a little unfair. Still, Sutherland has done more than enough to make up for any blips in his filmography.

Sutherland’s character of Coriolanus Snow will appear in one of the new movies on the way later this year, with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date. This prequel story will not star Sutherland, sadly, but we are excited nonetheless. To keep you happy until then, here’s a couple of stories about how Donald Sutherland threw stones in anger after watching this powerful movie, and how Robert Redford used a clever bet to make this Donald Sutherland movie. Alternatively, look ahead to a TV show that is definitely not trash, with all we know about Yellowstone season 5 part 2.

Jakob is a Staff Writer for The Digital Fix who spends most of his time looking for fascinating facts from the world of film and television to share with our readers. His favorite thing in the whole galaxy is Star Wars, though Batman comes a close second. Jakob has been working in the entertainment industry since 2014, when he founded the award-winning publication JumpCut Online, and also has experience in sports journalism, writing for outlets like The Spurs Web and Football Paradise. If you want to be Jakob's friend, just tell him you think The Last Jedi is a masterpiece.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.