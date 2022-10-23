Doctor Who series 14 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is the Doctor Who series 14 release date? Jodie Whittaker’s time as the 13th Doctor has now come to an end, with the release of her final episode The Power of the Doctor.

Thankfully, just because the character has died once again doesn’t mean that the TV series has ended. This isn’t your typical drama series. Instead, the 13th Doctor has regenerated back into David Tennant’s 10th Doctor, who will be playing the character during the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials next year.

Then, those specials will be followed up by the much-anticipated Doctor Who series 14. Ncuti Gatwa take over the role as the titular Time Lord for Doctor Who series 14, taking the baton from David Tennant when he is done with the specials. With so many Doctors, and so many dates, you can be forgiven if you’re a bit confused. Thankfully, we’re here to answer all your questions, starting with when is the Doctor Who series 14 release date?

Doctor Who series 14 release date speculation

We currently have no release date for Doctor Who series 14, which will be Ncuti Gatwa’s first season as the Doctor. However, despite not having a confirmed release date, it’s more than possible to make an educated guess for what the Doctor Who series 14 release date will be.

Let’s start with what we do know, after The Power of the Doctor, it’s going to be another year until we see Doctor Who return to the screens. The Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials will be airing around the sci-fi series‘ 60th anniversary in mid-November. They will be three episodes, the first led by returning showrunner Russell T Davies, and will star David Tennant and Catherine Tate.

We also know that Doctor Who series 14 will start filming in November 2022. This means that we have a pretty good idea of what the Doctor Who series 14 release date will be. It will come after the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, in all likelihood in early to mid-2023, around March or April. This is speculation, but is based on the facts of what we do know for sure.

Spring 2024 might seem like a long way away, but we’re almost in 2023 now, so it’s not too much more than just over a year away. At least, that’s our perspective, but we are optimists.

Doctor Who series 14 cast speculation

So far, we only have one confirmed name for Doctor Who series 14: Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor. Granted, that’s a pretty big bit of info. However, expect more cast names to drop imminently with filming for Doctor Who series 14 starting so soon.

The unknown, of course, is which actor will be cast as Gatwa’s companion. There has been some speculation about names like Lydia West and Ruth Madeley, who have both worked with returning showrunner Russell T Davies in previous series. But, that’s just speculation.

Them there’s the guest stars. Whether it’s Bernard Cribbins or Stephen Fry, Doctor Who is always able to boast some big guest stars in one-off roles. These won’t be part of the main cast, however, so they likely won’t be confirmed until the very last minute.

Who is in the Doctor Who series 14 cast

Ncuti Gatwa

That’s a lonely list, but it will be sure to grow soon. Whoever else joins the Doctor Who series 14 cast, prepare to be surprised.

Doctor Who series 14 plot speculation

This is an interesting one, but the truth is we have almost no idea what the Doctor Who series 14 plot will involve. We say almost, because there is one thread.

With Jodie Whittaker having regenerated back into David Tennant’s Doctor, we know that the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials that will precede Doctor Who series 14 will likely be about the Doctor trying to figure out what’s going on. In all likelihood, at the end of those specials Tennant himself will regenerate in Gatwa’s version of the Doctor.

So, Doctor Who series 14 could continue to explore the implications of what’s happened in the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials, if that plotline hasn’t already been completely resolved. Other than that, Davies has said that his new era of Doctor Who will confront current socio-political issues like climate change. But, that’s nothing new really.

Doctor Who series 14 trailer speculation

Doctor Who series 14 hasn’t even started filming yet, so it’s no surprise that there is no Doctor Who series 14 trailer for now. There are also no images of Gatwa as the Doctor yet, but we’re extremely excited to see those when they release.

We expect that the Doctor Who series 14 trailer will likely air at the end of the Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials. It could drop before, or after, but that would make sense to us and seems to be a good bet.

And that’s it! That’s all we know about Doctor Who series 14 release date, cast, plot and more. To scratch your Doctor Who itch until there’s more information, check out our guide to the scariest Doctor Who episodes.