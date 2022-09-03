Disney’s Aladdin wielded the Infinity Gauntlet long before Thanos

Thanos was the first to harness the full power of the Infinity Gauntlet, right? Actually, it might not be quite so clear. An old still from the Aladdin TV fantasy series (yes, there was an Aladdin TV series after the Disney movie) has resurfaced online, and it shows the ex-thief in possession of the mighty Infinity Gauntlet himself.

The image, which can be seen below, is taken from episode 7 of the Aladdin TV series which aired in 1994. It shows a bemused Aladdin holding the item, while clearly not quite knowing what to do with it. In reality, the gauntlet held by Aladdin isn’t the Infinity Gauntlet from superhero movie infamy. But, it’s impossible to ignore that the gauntlet seen in the Aladdin TV series isn’t almost an exact match to how Thanos’s Infinity Gauntlet looks in the original Infinity War comic series.

Inevitably, the idea of Aladdin in possession of the Infinity Gauntlet got us thinking about what the ex-thief might choose to do with unlimited power. As a reformed thief, he might repay some of his outstanding debts, or he might simply choose endless wealth. The idea of the Infinity Gauntlet wouldn’t be too alien to Aladdin because, after all, it is pretty much a genie with unlimited wishes.

It also got us thinking about what other Disney characters might do with an Infinity Gauntlet, and it’s quickly quite clear that plenty of characters would find it pretty useful. The Beast in Beauty and the Beast, for example, would surely use it to return to his humanoid form. Meanwhile, the Disney Princess Ariel would use the Infinity Gauntlet to regain the power of her voice.

Of course, now that Disney has acquired the rights to Marvel, Aladdin could theoretically wield the gauntlet for real. For all we know, he could be the next major villain in the MCU’s Phase 5. Okay, probably not, but it would certainly be more entertaining than the live-action Disney remake of Aladdin ended up being.

If the idea of Aladdin in possession of the Infinity Gauntlet makes your head spin, then take a look at our guide to the best fantasy movies of all time.