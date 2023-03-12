Denzel Washington shares an amazing Oscars record with Jack Nicholson

Denzel Washington movies are reliable presences when the Oscars nominations are handed out. The drama movie and action movie star has won two acting prizes at the Academy Awards from nine nominations across his glittering career.

In fact, Washington’s success at the Oscars is so consistent that he is one of a select group of actors to have been nominated by the Academy in five decades, alongside the likes of Jack Nicholson.

Washington’s Best Actor nomination for playing the title role in The Tragedy of Macbeth last year brought him into a whole new decade after being recognised for ‘80s movies, ‘90s movies, 2000s movies and 2010s movies. It speaks to a remarkable longevity on the big screen.

To get a handle on just how impressive the achievement is, take a look at the other actors to match it. There’s no denying that a group made up of Laurence Olivier, Katharine Hepburn, Paul Newman, Jack Nicholson, Michael Caine, Meryl Streep, and Frances McDormand is a terrific one to be in.

Washington earned his first nomination in 1988 for historical epic Crime Freedom and won Best Supporting Actor two years later for war movie Glory. He added a Best Actor gong in 2002 for thriller movie Training Day, in which he took a movie villain turn as bent cop Alonzo Harris.

The star is taking a rare year off from Oscars dominance in 2023, so he doesn’t feature in our Oscars predictions 2023, but we expect him back very soon. To find out more about his new movie, check out our guide to The Equalizer 3 release date.

