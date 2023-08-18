Deadwood cast used to “crack up” at the obscene language and violence

It’s been years since Deadwood stopped airing, but the crime/drama is still lauded by fans as one of the HBO network’s finest efforts. Deadwood, one of the best Westerns in TV history, was also enjoyed in a different way, by many.

It wasn’t just the obscene amount of violence in the show (these guys could give the Game of Thrones cast a run for their money), it was the fact their characters cursed like sailors.

Timothy Olyphant, who’s now celebrating the return of Justified admitted he and his co-stars had trouble containing their glee when they’d get new script pages. Turns out, you can be one of the best TV series on air and give your cast fits of the giggles at the same time.

In a 2011 interview on NPR, Olyphant said, “You tend to crack up every time someone hands you the new pages. The first season I remember, daily, running into fellow actors and stuff and saying, did you read that?”

“I mean, are they really going to let us shoot that? I never read anything like it before in my life. And you would read something and just crack up because of how far it pushed the boundaries of what you thought was okay to do on television or you read it and you thought to yourself, what am I talking about?”

“I don’t understand any of this, you know?” He continued, “And then you realize, no, it’s really quite simple and quite perfect, and it was, it was really quite special.”

We’re glad they were having fun over there! Speaking of fun, we’re looking ahead to seeing his Deadwood co-star Ian McShane in more John Wick when the Ballerina release date arrives. Or, check out Olyphant in the recent season of Disney Plus‘ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

