The DCU made a big mistake rejecting the perfect crossover idea

How would Superman fare against Scorpion? Batman against Sub-Zero? We could’ve got the answers to those questions and more, as new reports are suggesting that, at one point, a crossover movie between the DC Universe and Mortal Kombat was pitched.

Jeremy Adams, who has written both DC and Mortal Kombat animated features, claimed that the DCU crossover idea was pitched to Warner Bros. Of all the DC movies in order, this idea stands out as something especially unique — but it sounds like the distributor didn’t want to take the gamble.

To us, the premise of beloved DC characters facing off against Mortal Kombat legends in that iconic arena sounds like one of the best movies of all time, but sadly Warner Bros didn’t agree. Adams now believes chances are low of this ever happening.

“I would lower […] expectations [for a Mortal Kombat crossover],” Adams told Comicbook.com. “I don’t know if they have any plans to do more [animated Mortal Kombat projects]. I do know that we pitched [a DC crossover] a while ago, but it was kind of rebuffed.”

He continued: “I think at the end of the day, I don’t know if they’re ever going to do any more [Mortal Kombat animations]. I hope they do, and I hope they call me to be involved. That would be great because I really love it. But I don’t know. I don’t know. I think it would be really cool though. Trust me, I would love to see a DC Mortal Kombat. That would be super, super cool.”

If Warner did decide to do a Mortal Kombat and DC crossover, the studio wouldn’t have to start entirely from scratch. Back in 2008, a Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe video game was released. While some of the more gory fatalities Mortal Kombat became known for weren’t in the game, it did pit iconic the best DC villains like Joker against characters like Raiden.

If we’re being honest, the current live-action Mortal Kombat film is far from the best video game movie ever made, so Warner Bros really have nothing to lose when it comes to making a new movie combining Mortal Kombat with DC. Now that James Gunn’s in charge, maybe this could change. After all, he’s merging animation and live-action, and utilizing horror elements with the likes of the Creature Commandos release date.

