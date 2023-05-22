Margot Kidder said Cavill was a better Superman than Reeve in this way

We are sure most people would agree Christopher Reeve is the definitive Superman, but Lois Lane actor Margot Kidder does think the DCU‘s version of the hero got one thing right. In fact, the actor was very passionate about the fact Henry Cavill brought a far sexier vibe to the Superman movies than Reeve ever could.

Sure, superhero movies have more important things to consider when casting their actors, like talent, chemistry with co-stars, and commitment to years of work in a big franchise. Nevertheless, you could do far worse than hiring someone as handsome as Cavill as your Superman actor to play the Man of Steel.

Way back when news first broke that Cavill would be taking on the role for a new DC movie, Kidder gushed to MTV about why she thought he was a great choice.

“Oh my god, he’s heaven. He’s heaven! He’s got a sexuality! As wonderful as Christopher [Reeve] was — and he was wonderful and perfect — he was not exactly a big steaming heap of sexuality. And this Cavill really is,” she said.

“I loved him on The Tudors. I couldn’t get enough of him. I think the casting is just inspired. The director sounds very, very bright. So clearly there will be something interesting going on. And hopefully, they’ll get the same kind of wonderful, funny dialogue [as we got] from Tom Mankiewicz for ours,” Kidder added.

Cavill would play Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League. He also appeared in the much-maligned Joss Whedon version of Justice League, and had a cameo in the Black Adam post-credit scene. Sadly, we won’t be seeing Cavill don the blue and red suit ever again, after the Man of Steel 2 release date was canned.

