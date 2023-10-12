Batman was replaced by one of his best villains, and it was great

What if Batman was replaced by a bad guy? While Bruce Wayne has always been the OG Batman, other characters in the past who have adopted the moniker including Dick Grayson, Terry McGinnis, Thomas Wayne, Damian Wayne, and Jason Todd, among others.

It might not have happened in the DCU (yet), but in the Batman comics, the most surprising DC character who took on the mantle was Batman villain Harvey Dent. Specifically, this happened in ‘Citizen Wayne,’ a comic book storyline that, essentially, is a retelling of the best movie of all time with a decisively DC twist. But it’s such a unique twist, it’s like nothing you’ve ever seen in all the DC movies in order.

Citizen Wayne begins similarly to the movie — a famous businessman (Bruce Wayne, in this case), utters a word nobody really understands in his dying breath, and it’s up to a journalist (Clark Kent) to discover the meaning behind his dying words.

Kent’s journey to uncover what Wayne’s last words meant leads to him encountering Alfred Pennyworth, James Gordon, Selina Kyle, and Dick Grayson, among others — but the most striking moment comes when, after becoming the victim of an acid attack, Harvey Dent decides to take vengeance.

But he doesn’t do this by becoming Two-Face. Instead, he becomes a masked vigilante crimefighter who dresses suspiciously like a bat… If James Gunn told a subverted story like Citizen Wayne, we’d probably be looking at one of the best superhero movies of all time.

At the time of writing, the only Batman project confirmed as part of Chapter 1 Gods and Monsters is an adaptation of Batman and Robin comic, The Brave and the Bold. This means that we probably shouldn't expect a Citizen Wayne film anytime soon.