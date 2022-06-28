Zack Snyder’s Justice League digital release date set for July

There are few cinematic stories as wild and revolutionary as the battle to bring Zack Snyder’s Justice League to life. Now, more than a year after the initial release of the unorthodox entry to the DCEU, fans of the action movie will be able to own it on digital in the US, after Snyder himself confirmed the release date.

After Snyder had to exit the original Justice League movie partway through filming due to a personal tragedy, Joss Whedon took over and, quite frankly, made a real mess of the theatrical cut in 2017. In the years that followed, Snyder’s very vocal fanbase petitioned for his vision to be realised, and Warner Bros eventually let this happen. The end result was actually pretty awesome, and was one of the best DCEU movies to date.

The movie has already been released on streaming services and has been available to own physically for a while now, but Snyder himself has confirmed that his Justice League movie will be available to own digitally as of July 19, 2022 for US audiences.

In a tweet on June 27, 2022, Snyder shared a short video of the crisp black and white Justice League logo, along with the message “Own on digital 7/19.”

Incredibly, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was actually first released on March 18, 2021. It’s unusual for a movie to have to wait more than a whole year to get a digital release, but then again, nothing about this movie’s journey has been exactly normal.

While Snyder himself seems like a great guy and is clearly a very talented filmmaker, the more vocal section of his fanbase have a tendency to be a little… overzealous, shall we say?

Maybe this digital release will satisfy their demands once and for all? Although we suspect they will never be truly happy until we get a Justice League 2 release date.