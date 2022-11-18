Zack Snyder fans campaign for his DC movies return

There have been a lot of changes at Warner Bros recently. First, it merged with Discovery to become Warner Discovery; then it started cancelling several TV series and films, most notably the superhero movie Batgirl. Then it announced it finally had a plan for its DC movies.

Specifically, the plan was to hand control of the DC extended universe over to James Gunn and Peter Safran. These two are set to spearhead the development of new animated series, action movies, and TV shows featuring all your favourite DC superheroes. It’s an exciting time, especially when you consider how Gunn has helped to rejuvenate the DCEU’s fortunes with The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

Still, a number of DC fans are hoping that Gun and Safran bring back the man who was first tasked with steering the DCEU, Zack Snyder. Snyder’s relationship with the studio is a complicated one that we won’t get into here, but needless to say, things didn’t end well between the director and the studio.

In fact, some people believe that Warner Bros dealt Snyder such a shoddy hand that he should be allowed to return to the DCEU and finish what he started; his Justice League trilogy. To try to pressure Warners or catch Gunn and Safran’s attention, fans began using the hashtag “Bring Back Zack Snyder”.

They managed to get their hashtag to appear in the trending bar and shared messages like “Thank you, boss, for showing us the Peak of DC movies. For that, we’ll be forever grateful!” General praise for Snyder aside, there’s no evidence that Warners, Gunn, or Safran are listening or if Snyder even wants to return.

He’s currently working on a Star Wars-esque science fiction movie called Rebel Moon for the streaming service Netflix, which will keep him busy for a few years at least. So sorry, DC fans, it might be a while before you see Snyder’s Justice League 2.