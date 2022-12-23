Zachary Levi confirms he’s still Shazam in the DCEU

It’s safe to say the DC movie universe is a bit chaotic at the moment, after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over and started putting their stamp on the superhero movie franchise. According to Zachary Levi, though, he is still playing Shazam in the DCEU.

While the likes of Black Adam 2, Man of Steel 2, and Wonder Woman 3 appear to be gone forever, there is still the small matter of the Aquaman 2 release date, The Flash release date, and Levi’s super-powered sequel Shazam 2. What happens after those movies is currently unclear.

However, Levi himself recently shared his thoughts on the matter in an Instagram live video, and by the sounds of it, he’s still all in on Shazam.

“I’m not the boss, I have no idea what the heck is ultimately going on, but I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt that… Listen, I loved Walter Hamada. I loved him as a boss, I love him as a human being, and I hope to work with him wherever he goes. But I couldn’t have hand-chosen two better people to be the people that are now helping to guide where the DC Universe is going,” Levi said.

“At this point right now, I’m still that character. I have not had any outgoing conversations with the bosses. We have a movie that’s literally coming out in March. I have no idea what’s going to ultimately happen to me. I think I’m in a pretty good position,” he added.

Famous last words if we ever heard them. I’m sure Henry Cavill felt the same before his return to the Superman movies was cut short. But still, we will remain positive and hope for Levi’s sake, that he is staying in the universe.

