Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as DCEU takes shape under James Gunn

The DCEU is currently undergoing something of a rebirth. James Gunn and Peter Safran are teaming up with Warner Bros, and are set to act as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – leading the IP into a new era of content. But for all you fans expecting a new slate of DC movies from The Suicide Squad director already, we have some bad news. Before Gunn and Safran announced their future plans for the DCEU, they reportedly axed an upcoming superhero movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, multiple sources close to the publication have revealed that “Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward and is considered dead in its current incarnation.” This news also comes after THR stated that a first treatment was already submitted, co-written with Geoff Johns.

The Wonder Woman 3 script, whatever its story or vision may have held, was reportedly not a fit for the new model and set of plans for the DCEU that Warner Bros and Gunn and Safran have in mind.

Jenkins co-wrote and directed the first two Wonder Woman movies. However, despite the first Wonder Woman’s success, the decision to avoid another sequel could be in part to the financial and critical failure that was the 2020 action movie Wonder Woman 1984.

Wonder Woman 1984 failed to break even, and follow-up movies to the franchise may be considered a risky move. However, Warner Bros hasn’t revealed its reasoning for Wonder Woman 3’s cancellation – so this is just speculation on our part.

Currently, Gunn’s plans are being kept under wraps; however, there are several rumours about the future of the DCEU floating about. Jason Momoa’s recasting from Aquaman to the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo is one of them. And plans for an interconnected story universe like the MCU have also been rumoured. Stay tuned for updates.

