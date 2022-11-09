William Shatner wants Jonah Hex TV series from James Gunn

Now that James Gunn has creative control of the DCEU – across movies and television – many of his former collaborators, or even people he’s never worked with before, have ideas for projects based on DC comics. Gunn is probably going to find himself inundated by pitches – and actor Johnathon Schaech has used Twitter (while he still can) to pitch Gunn on a Jonah Hex TV series.

Schaech has played Jonah Hex on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Crisis on Infinite Earths, and he wants Hex to get his own spin-off series. The whole situation with The CW and the Arrowverse is currently up in the air, and something that Gunn will need to make decisions regarding.

Jonah Hex is a surly and cynical bounty hunter who is honour-bound to protect the innocent. Schaech’s tweet says; “Dear James Gunn, please consider me as Jonah Hex in a spin-off series from DC Legends of Tomorrow, based off the All Star Western comics. People would love that. Congrats on the new position. You deserve it!”

William Shatner, who is now over 90 years old (but still a regular social media user) endorsed Schaech’s tweet with a thumbs up. Schaech is known for films such as Tom Hanks’ That Thing You Do! and more recently appeared in TV series Ray Donovan. It’s possible that Shatner is a friend of Schaech’s, or a fan of Jonah Hex.

As for the Arrowverse, the only show still going is Superman & Lois starring Tyler Hoechlin as Superman. The Flash starring Grant Gustin is also still going, but its ninth season – which will air in 2023 – will be its last. Gunn might look into moving all future DC series to HBO Max, which is where Peacemaker and the Harley Quinn animated series live, among others.

